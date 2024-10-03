Malaysia wraps up successful contribution at 21st China-ASEAN Expo

(MENAFN) Malaysia wrapped up a successful participation at the 21st China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, securing sales worth 402.88 million ringgits (approximately 95.6 million U.S. dollars), as announced by a government agency on Thursday. The Malaysia Pavilion, which featured 150 exhibitors, demonstrated the continued strong demand for Malaysian products in the Chinese market, showcasing their sustained popularity among Chinese consumers, according to the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE).



This year's event held special significance for Malaysia as it coincided with the 50th anniversary of China-Malaysia diplomatic relations. It also marked the largest post-pandemic participation from Malaysia, involving 12 government ministries and agencies, as well as four trade associations. The sectors represented at the trade show included food and beverages, agricultural products, lifestyle goods, healthcare and wellness services, along with key industries such as logistics and talent management, said Abu Bakar Yusof, deputy CEO of MATRADE.



Abu Bakar emphasized that Malaysia is committed to deepening economic and trade cooperation with China and other ASEAN nations. The country aims to strengthen its role in regional trade through initiatives that foster collaboration between businesses. MATRADE's comprehensive trade promotion services, including market intelligence, networking opportunities, and financial assistance, are enabling Malaysian small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to explore the vast potential of the Chinese market and compete globally.



Looking ahead, Malaysia's involvement in international trade fairs will continue. Abu Bakar highlighted the agency's plans to lead Malaysia's participation in the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10 and the 19th China International Small and Medium Enterprises Fair (CISMEF) in Guangzhou from Nov. 15 to 18. Additionally, Malaysia will host the Malaysia-China Summit (MCS 2024) in Kuala Lumpur from Nov. 17 to 19, further promoting trade and diplomatic ties between the two nations.

MENAFN03102024000045015839ID1108743265