Swiss Blockchain Awards Honor Ethereum Founders At CV Summit 2024

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- At CV Summit, the inaugural Swiss Blockchain Awards recognised co-founders of Ethereum, including Vitalik Buterin, Mihai Alisie, Gavid Wood, Charles Hoskinson and Anthony Di Iorio with a Lifetime Achievement Award. This event marked 10 years of Ethereum's global contributions and for igniting a flourishing, world leading blockchain ecosystem, celebrated by Swiss authorities, the Canton, and the City of Zug.In her address, Karin Keller-Sutter, Vice President of the Federal Council and Finance Minister, shared a powerful message, welcoming founders to Switzerland, she said: "You are in the right place at the right time. Blockchain technology is at a critical juncture, and so is the ecosystem here. Will blockchain be the core infrastructure of the future financial system, and will Switzerland be at the heart of it?"She emphasised Switzerland's role in fostering innovation, adding, "As finance minister, I'm not only the guardian of the treasury, but also responsible for a stable, sound, and innovative financial market. In blockchain technology, we see a new technology that has immense potential to change how financial services are delivered and by whom."Keller-Sutter praised Switzerland's approach to regulation: "Switzerland has always followed this approach: create excellent framework conditions, treat technologies equally-same risks, same rules-and adapt regulations quickly where necessary to enable innovation and address risks." She concluded by inspiring the blockchain community to continue driving progress: "Above all, it is up to you to fill in the frame, to create, test, succeed, or fail and try again."Mathias Ruch, CEO and Founder of CV VC, host of CV Summit, concluded“Over two days, each year for the past decade 1000 global and Swiss Web3 industry players, gather here at CV Summit to set the agenda, test out mindset and plan for driving innovation forward. It is an honour for us to celebrate Ethereum's co-founders for their visionary work and the pivotal role they play in building a technology ecosystem with global impact, from the heart of Crypto Valley. The founders' contributions have set the foundation for a flourishing sector that continues to position Switzerland as a world leader in blockchain innovation.”The event was attended by former Swiss presidents, Ueli Maurer and Joahann Schneider Amman, Andre Wicki - Mayor, City of Zug and Heinz Tännler - Finance Director of the Canton Zug and President Swiss Blockchain Federation.Karin Keller-Sutter, Vice President of the Federal Council and Finance Minister, "You are in the right place at the right time.”Vitalik Buterein, Co - Founder of Ethereum -“Thank you very much for the kind award. I really appreciate everything that you guys have done in Zug, to create this environment that has made it possible for Ethereum to be born and to grow.”Gavin Wood, Co - Founder of Ethereum -“It's gratifying to see projects which are really trying to push the boundaries in this sort of socio technological political space, thank you very much for your continuing support.”Charles Hoskinson, Co - Founder of Ethereum - "Thank you to Switzerland for taking a chance on us."Photo Gallery for downloads:For further information: ...ENDS.

