The News Forum Exclusive Canadian Broadcast Debut ‘The Last Recording’ October 7 At 7PM ET

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST. CATHARINES, Ontario, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The News Forum (TNF) announces the broadcast debut of the documentary The Last Recording .



A shocking documentary revealing the courageous and horrific experiences of Israeli youth trapped inside a shelter during the October 7th massacre. Sixteen were brutally murdered, four kidnapped into Gaza. Young journalist Ayelet Arnin, who was murdered on that day, captured hours of footage documenting moments of love and heroism in the face of unimaginable horror.

On the morning of October 7th, young journalist Ayelet Arnin found herself hiding in a shelter after escaping the Nova Festival, along with 26 other young people. Guided by her professional instincts, Ayelet recorded the horror around her on her phone. For hours, her phone documented the atrocities, even after her death.

The shelter has become a symbol of the invasion and the massacre committed by Hamas. Of the 27 Israeli youth hiding there, 16 were murdered, 4 were kidnapped into Gaza and are held hostage till this day, only 7 succeeded in escaping.

“It is heart wrenching to hear the cries of these innocent young people, and yet see how they acted with such valour and compassion during a time of unimaginable terror” – said Tore Stautland, CEO The News Forum

This extraordinary document is based on the recordings revealed for the first time , along with the testimonies of survivors and the families of the victims. Together they create a relevant, up to date piece that has turned into a historical record and the final, most important work of the journalist, Ayelet Arnin.

"An extraordinary film." – Haaretz

"A testament for generations. It has everything, from sheer terror, moments of hope and absolute despair, from helplessness to heroes being born." – Maariv

Trailer:

