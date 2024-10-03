Typhoon Krathon results in death of over 2, injures more than 100 in Taiwan

(MENAFN) Typhoon Krathon has made a devastating impact on Taiwan, resulting in the deaths of at least two individuals and leaving more than 100 others injured, as reported by local on Thursday. The typhoon brought with it fierce winds and torrential rain, compelling authorities to shut down schools and offices across all cities and counties for the second consecutive day. According to officials, two individuals remain missing in addition to the casualties.



The powerful winds and heavy precipitation have also caused significant disruptions to power supply, affecting over 58,000 households initially. Although the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) has reported that power has been mostly restored, approximately 3,490 homes are still without electricity. The chaos extends to transportation, with Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport announcing the cancellation of over 200 passenger and cargo flights due to the severe weather conditions.



As of 10 a.m. local time (0200 GMT), Typhoon Krathon was situated about 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) southwest of Kaohsiung and was moving north-northeast at a speed of 8 kilometers (4.9 miles) per hour, according to the Central Weather Administration. In response to the ongoing crisis, private businesses, including the stock market, remained closed on Thursday, and some cities had already been experiencing heavy rainfall since Sunday evening.



Moreover, the typhoon's destructive force has triggered landslides in various regions of Taiwan, further exacerbating the situation by disrupting traffic and blocking key roads. The government is likely to continue monitoring the situation closely as efforts to recover and restore normalcy are underway in the affected areas.

