Graphisoft Introduces 2024 Product Lineup

SINGAPORE - OutReach Newswire - 3 October 2024 -The latest updates follow a robust, where Graphisoft invited users to test and weigh in on the evolution of Archicad. 'Two years ago, we launched our public roadmap. Since then, we've consistently delivered on key features, refined the roadmap based on user feedback and industry trends, and strengthened our technology partnerships to enhance the user experience,' said Mrton Kiss, Chief Product Officer at Graphisoft.Earlier this year, Graphisoft partnered withto enhanceand, making renovation and reuse projects even smoother in Archicad. In addition, Graphisoft's deep integration withsolution delivers workflows for real-time visualization on both macOS and Windows, with seamless integration between Archicad and Enscape. In the area of parametric design, Graphisoft has a lengthy history with, where Graphisoft has released updated workflows. Finally, within the, Graphisoft offers a powerful set of tools that are tightly integrated to support everyday design and construction projects likefor design checking and thefor PDF-based collaboration.Archicad's powerful built-in tools and user-friendly interface make it the most efficient and intuitive BIM software on the market. Featuring out-of-the-box design documentation, one-click publishing, photo-realistic rendering, and best-in-class analysis, Archicad lets architects focus on what they do best: design great buildings.'Archicad is at the heart of Cottee Parker's ability to take on complex, large-scale projects, allowing us to challenge, lead, and innovate with the assurance that our systems can deliver our design vision,' said Dan Potts, Design Director at Cottee Parker Architects.are new to Archicad in this version. They boost the documentation workflow with an automated, database-driven documentation and annotating system that integrates specifications and legends. This integrated solution eliminates the need for workarounds when consistent annotations are needed across the entire documentation set.The improvedsupercharges the parametric design workflow and evaluates design variations faster with a built-in hotlink module and extended beam and column support.is now based in the cloud, providing instant access without the need for desktop installation and with far quicker rendering times.Architects can make better-informed decisions and design more sustainably thanks to a robust and growing ecosystem of Lifecycle Assessment tools byand Archicad solutions.With the improvedcapabilities in, refurbishment and renovation projects are more effortless. Architects can manage large data sets faster to optimize their workflow. Learn more about what's new in Archicad 28.With BIMcloud, users get secure, real-time collaboration between project team members, regardless of the size of the design project, the location of the offices, or the internet connection speed. Private and public cloud configurations on standard hardware and Software as a Service (SaaS) allow even smaller offices to take advantage of fast, efficient, and secure access to shared projects in real time.A solid platform for multidisciplinary design collaboration, BIMcloud is the tool architects and engineers can count on. Users will experience accessible, secure collaboration supported by market-leading global cloud platform providers with BIMcloud. Learn more about what's new in BIMcloud .BIMx is an award-winning collaboration and presentation powerhouse, offering an immersive user experience across platforms and devices. It's far more than a great 3D viewer it's a productive workplace and mobile collaboration solution.New in BIMx is, which enhances the visualization of 3D models with smoother and more refined edges, elevating the overall quality of designs. Greater interactivity of BIMx's 3D models improves client communications show or hide elements one by one or by group and control their visibility easily. Users can streamline the design review process with an easy, in-context switch to another 3D model like Design Option, Renovation, and Structure Display. And BIMx supports, offering an immersive 3D experience that revolutionizes stakeholders' engagement with a project. Learn more about what's new in BIMx .Archicad Collaborate offers superior value with intuitive 3D design, OPEN BIM collaboration, and quality documentation, boosted with powerful capabilities for collaboration, cloud safety, and immersive presentations. 'With the most advanced tools available at a predictable cost, our subscribers can grow their businesstheir competitive advantage even during challenging economic times,' Kiss said. Learn more about Archicad Collaborate .Available in select markets in the Graphisoft Store, DDScad combines great architecture with peak building performance thanks to intelligent Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP) design tools, integrated calculations, and comprehensive documentation solutions for all building systems. Users can design and deliver high-quality MEP projects on time and within budget while collaborating seamlessly with BIM project stakeholders.Powered by enhanced collaboration options in the latest version of DDScad, engineers can design sustainable building systems using workflows tailored for MEP experts. DDScad's enhancedempower electrical engineers to create a cleaner, greener future. The updatedallows engineers to design state-of-the-art lighting systems. In addition, electrical engineers can level up their designs by modeling innovative, easy-to-plan, and flexible'DDScad 20 offers a range of high-quality functions for MEP design and a high level of stability,' said Thomas Seitz, Team Leader of Technical Building Services at Ingenieurbro Herzog & Partner in Germany. 'But the real highlight for me is the OPEN BIM optimized project mode, which we are already actively using for our planning. This opens up a whole new world for MEP designers, which has already taught us a lot for example, what we need to pay attention to when exchanging data with cooperating architects.'A seamless solution allows architects and electrical engineers to exchange models effortlessly, resulting in fewer errors and streamlined workflows. Learn more about what's new in DDScad 20.about Archicad, BIMcloud, BIMx, and DDScad, visit graphisoft .Hashtag: #Graphisoft #Archicad #Archicad28 #BIMcloud #BIMx #DDScad

Graphisoft empowers teams to design great buildings through award-winning software solutions, learning programs, and professional services for the AEC industry. Our award-winning products and solutions support OPEN BIM for workflow transparency, longevity, and data accessibility for built assets. Archicad , the architects' BIM software of choice, offers a complete end-to-end design and documentation workflow for architectural and integrated architectural and engineering practices of any size. BIMx , the most popular mobile and web BIM app, extends the BIM experience to include all stakeholders in the building design, delivery, and operations lifecycle. BIMcloud , the AEC industry's first and most advanced cloud-based team collaboration solution, makes real-time collaboration possible across the globe regardless of the size of the project and the speed or quality of the team members' network connection. DDScad solutions support users with intelligent Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP) design tools, integrated calculations, and comprehensive documentation of all building system disciplines. Graphisoft is part of the Nemetschek Group. To learn more, visit



