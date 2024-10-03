Dubai Airports To Grow Its Solar Footprint To Cut Its Carbon Footprint

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 03 October 2024: In the presence of Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group, and His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), Dubai Airports announced a landmark collaboration with Etihad Clean Development Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of DEWA, to launch the world's largest rooftop solar panel installation project at an airport.

To solidify this ambitious initiative, Dubai Airports and Etihad Energy Services Company formalised an agreement during the prestigious World Green Economy Summit organised by the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, and the World Green Economy Organization. The event, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 2 to 3 October 2024.

The agreement was signed by Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports and Dr. Waleed Alnuaimi, CEO of Etihad ESCO.

His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer said: 'This initiative aligns with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum vision to establish Dubai as one of the most sustainable cities in the world. While our roadmap outlines clear targets of achieving 25% of the energy mix from clean energy sources by 2030, and 100% by 2050, we are proactively accelerating our efforts. We anticipate surpassing these goals, potentially reaching 27% clean energy capacity as early as 2030, which would enable us to achieve our 2050 vision ahead of schedule. Undoubtedly, innovation and cutting-edge technologies are instrumental in expediting our progress towards a greener future.

This phased project of total 39MWp of clean energy, which will be fully operational by 2026, involves the installation of 62,904 solar panels across Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central - Al Maktoum International (DWC) airports, set to generate 60,346MWh annually. It marks a significant stride toward decarbonising airport operations.

The solar panels, which will span passenger terminals and concourses across both airports, are expected to offset 23,000 tonnes of CO2 annually - equivalent to taking 5,000 cars off the road or powering 3,000 homes for a year. The energy generated will meet 6.5% of DXB's power needs and 20% of DWC's, reinforcing Dubai Airports' long-term vision for cleaner, smarter, and more sustainable operations.

Sharing his insights on the initiative, Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports said, 'Airports are significant energy consumers, but with that comes tremendous opportunity and responsibility to drive real change. For us, this is not just about installing solar panels; it's about embedding sustainability into the core of everything we do. Every kilowatt we generate from renewable sources brings us closer to shrinking our carbon footprint and future-proofing our operations. This is about setting the standard and leading the way for what a truly sustainable airport can achieve.'

Dr. Waleed Alnuaimi, CEO of Etihad ESCO, remarked, 'Our longstanding partnership with Dubai Airports plays a pivotal role in our strategy to accelerate Dubai's sustainability agenda. By broadening the solar footprint and implementing transformative initiatives like Shams Dubai, we are not only reducing energy demand but also driving the adoption of sustainable energy solutions across the emirate. This project, and others like it, demonstrates our commitment to building an integrated ecosystem that aligns with Dubai's vision for a greener, more energy-efficient future.'

This solar initiative complements a series of ongoing environmental sustainability efforts by Dubai Airports, from strategic partnerships in the aviation sector to collaborative efforts within the oneDXB community, which includes airlines, service providers, and regulatory authorities managing the airport's critical touchpoints. Whether it's retrofitting hundreds of thousands of LED lights, optimising cooling systems, switching to biodiesel-powered ground vehicles, or cutting food waste to landfill, Dubai Airports is committed to making measurable, impactful changes - one step at a time.

The project builds on the successful installation of solar panels at DXB's Terminal 2 and Concourse D, where solar power is already playing a vital role in reducing energy consumption and lowering emissions. While ambition and innovation drive progress, the key to achieving sustainable transformation lies in collaboration, foresight, and consistent action. Dubai Airports is focused on ensuring these values guide every initiative, aligning with Dubai's and the UAE's broader environmental objectives to create a better tomorrow, together.