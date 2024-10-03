(MENAFN) In a letter commemorating the 75th anniversary of relations between Russia and China, President Vladimir highlighted the unprecedented strength of the partnership between the two nations. The message, published on the Kremlin’s website, underscores the active political, trade, and economic cooperation that now characterizes the relationship between Moscow and Beijing. Putin noted that not only do Russia and China benefit from their alliance, but other international players do as well.



Putin stated, "Today, ties between Russia and China are at an unprecedentedly high level," emphasizing the effective coordination between their governments in both regional and global affairs aimed at fostering "a just multipolar world order." He expressed confidence that the agreements reached during his recent meetings with Chinese leader Xi Jinping would bolster "stability and security" not just in Europe and Asia, but globally.



The Russian president and Xi Jinping met in May and July of this year, strengthening their diplomatic rapport. China has notably positioned itself as a key advocate for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, collaborating with Brazil to propose a roadmap to de-escalate tensions between Moscow and Kyiv. Beijing has consistently called for a diplomatic settlement, attributing the conflict to the provocations stemming from U.S. actions and NATO's expansion in the region.



In conjunction with Putin's message, the Chinese government also issued a statement affirming the deepening political trust and successful practical cooperation between the two nations. The Chinese statement emphasized that, amid significant global changes, Russia and China have made "important contributions" toward fostering a multipolar world and promoting inclusive economic globalization that benefits all.



As trade between the two countries has surged since 2022, this anniversary not only marks a significant milestone in their diplomatic history but also highlights the evolving geopolitical landscape shaped by their alliance. The continued collaboration between Russia and China is poised to influence international relations and economic dynamics in the years to come.

