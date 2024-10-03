Filtration Market To Cross $77.4 Bn By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Major filtration participants include 3M Company, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Camfil Group, Clarcor, Cummins Filtration, Donaldson Company, Eaton Corporation, Koch Filter Corporation, Lydall, MANN+HUMMEL, Pall Corporation, Parker Bioscience Filtration, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Pentair, Porvair Filtration Group.

The filtration market is predicted to record USD 77.4 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights This growth is driven by stricter environmental regulations globally, with governments and regulatory bodies aiming to reduce air and water pollution. Industries are increasingly adopting advanced filtration systems to comply with these regulations and reduce emissions and effluents. In addition, rising public awareness about the health risks of pollution is boosting the demand for filtration systems in residential, educational, commercial, and public environments.

The filtration market from the air filters segment, valued at around USD 12.7 billion in 2023, is anticipated to surpass USD 20.4 billion by 2032. This growth is largely due to the increasing awareness of the health impacts of poor indoor air quality, such as respiratory issues and allergies. There is a growing consumer trend towards maintaining clean indoor environments, which is driving demand for air filtration systems. Technological innovations in filtration materials, such as electrostatic precipitators and HEPA filters, are improving the effectiveness and appeal of air filters. The market is also benefiting from the global focus on sustainability, which has led to the innovation of energy-efficient air filters designed to minimize environmental impact.

The indirect distribution channels accounted for around 65% share of the filtration market in 2023 and is set to exceed 66% by 2032. These channels include distributors, retailers, and wholesalers, which help expand the market reach for filtration products, especially in regions where manufacturers do not have direct access. By offering filtration products in both physical and online outlets, these channels enhance product accessibility for a wide consumer and business base, boosting overall market penetration. Specialized distributors targeting sectors like healthcare, automotive, and industrial fields are also playing a key role in increasing the adoption of filtration systems by offering customized solutions and technical support.









Asia Pacific filtration market region held the largest market share of 38% in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The region's rapid industrial growth across sectors such as automotive, manufacturing, electronics, and pharmaceuticals is driving the demand for advanced industrial filtration systems to protect air and water quality. There is increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as nanofiber filters and sophisticated membrane filtration methods to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of filtration systems in the region.

