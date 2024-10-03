Argentina Embraces Electoral Reform With Single Ballot Law

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina's Chamber of Deputies has approved a groundbreaking law introducing a single paper ballot for national elections.



The new system replaces individual party ballots with a unified document listing all candidates.



This reform aims to enhance electoral transparency and reduce public spending on ballot printing. The law passed with 143 votes in favor, 87 against, and 5 abstentions.



It adopts the model used in Mendoza province , featuring horizontal rows for each elective position and vertical columns for groups.



The ruling party and much of the opposition supported the initiative. Gabriel Bornoroni, head of the ruling La Libertad Avanza bloc, emphasized the importance of equal competition.







Nicolás Mayoraz, president of the Constitutional Affairs Committee, hailed the law as a victory for democracy. He claimed it would end corrupt practices like ballot theft.



Supporters from various parties highlighted the benefits of the new system. Silvia Lospennato of Propuesta Republicana praised its ability to ensure voter freedom and party equality.



Martín Arjol of the Radical Civic Union noted the simplification and cost reduction of electoral processes. However, the Justicialist Party opposed the change.



Carlos Castagneto questioned the need to alter a 40-year-old system without fraud allegations.



Nicolás del Caño from the Left Front warned that the new ballot might limit candidate visibility. The single ballot system will apply to national executive and legislative elections.



It will debut in the 2025 midterm elections, where Argentinians will vote to renew one-third of the Senate and half of the Chamber of Deputies. Primary elections will take place in August, followed by the main vote in October.

