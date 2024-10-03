Miel Launches 2024 Fall/Winter Collection -- Curated Natural Fashion From Japan's Premier Select Shop

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAYAMA, Japan, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- miel (

), operated by chambrette Corporation, a Japanese apparel company based in Sayama, Japan, for the U.S. market, has announced its Fall/Winter 2024 collection on its website. This collection includes a beautiful array of items, featuring natural dyes and stylish checkered patterns.

The featured ensemble highlights the meticulous craftsmanship and rich heritage of two beloved Japanese brands, ichi Antiquite's and Gauze#. Both the shirt and skirt are made from original 100% linen and hand-dyed using an exclusive combination of traditional Japanese techniques. The pattern, known as "CATECHU x SHIBUKI x SUMI," incorporates natural plant dyes and sumi ink, resulting in a distinctive "SumiMarble" color. This unique method blends floral, vibrant yellow tones with the deep and elegant hues of sumi ink, offering a harmonious yet artistic balance.

Image1:



Brand: ichi Antiquite's

"CATECHU x SHIBUKI x SUMI LINEN HAND DYE SHIRT" in "SumiMarble"

Brand: Gauze#

"ANTIQUE LACE 2WAY CLASSICAL NO SLEEVE ONE PIECE" in Antique yellow

The flowing yellow dress featured is the "ANTIQUE LACE 2WAY CLASSICAL NO SLEEVE ONE PIECE" in Antique yellow. This versatile sleeveless dress, crafted from 100% linen, combines intricate antique lace detailing with a modern silhouette. The vibrant yet muted yellow contrasts elegantly with the "SumiMarble" base, creating a refined visual appeal.

Image2:



Brand: ichi Antiquite's

"CATECHU x SHIBUKI x SUMI LINEN HAND DYE DRESS" in "SumiMarble"

Brand: Veritecoeur

T/L Unisex cardigan

This is a styling featuring the "CATECHU x SHIBUKI x SUMI LINEN HAND DYE DRESS" in "SumiMarble" layered with the T/L Unisex Cardigan. The long cardigan creates a beautifully balanced look.

About miel store:



Message from Izumi Inoue of miel:



SOURCE chambrette Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED