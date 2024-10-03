Baku Steel Art 2024: Historic Success For The Region's 1St International Metal Symposium

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Baku proudly hosted the unique international metal symposium, "Baku Steel Art 2024," from September 17 to 30, Azernews reports.

This groundbreaking event marked a significant milestone in the region and was met with resounding success.

The ambitious project was set in motion at the Baku Steel Company CJSC, the biggest enterprise in the metallurgical industry of the Caucasus, in cooperation with the art QGallery, which has made quite a name for itself in the fine art scene.

The initiative encompassed 12 artists from 7 nations. Azerbaijan was represented by sculptors Rashad Alakbarov, Teymur Garibov, Rahib Garayev, Mushfig Heydarov, Chinara Bakhshiyeva, and Zhala Aliyeva. International participants comprised Alexander Popkhadze (Georgia), NilhanSesalan (Turkiye), Ciprian Hopirtean (Romania), Nirit Levav Paker (Israel), Kamen Tanev (Bulgaria), and Haribaabu Naatesan (India).

The inauguration of the concluding exhibition was graced by government officials, public personalities, cultural and scientific representatives, creative intellectuals, and youngsters.

The event was attended by the General Director of Baku Steel Company Kamal Ibrahimov, founders of QGallery, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Emin Mammadov, Vice-Rector of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts, People's Artist Salhab Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of the Garabagh Revival Fund Rahman Hajiyev, Rector of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts, People's Artist Natig Aliyev, and project participants.

It was stressed that the symposium's goal was to show how metallurgy and art can work together to spur environmental change and sustainable development. The significance of environmental consciousness and accountability was highlighted by this global initiative, which provided a fresh viewpoint on the complementary roles of art and industry in addressing global environmental issues. Not only did attendees at the symposium produce unique works, but they also engaged in fruitful conversation, sharing insights and experiences that encouraged and supported one another in their creative pursuits.

Using tools like grinders and welding processes, the artisans turned metal into works of art that might shock, inspire, or deeply touch the spirit. Every exhibit produced at the symposium was distinctive and embodied the author's personal methodology. This technique needed total commitment and an innovative strategy focused on producing beauty. It was observed that further symposiums may be organized, as the initiative has demonstrated higher interest than anticipated. Veteran personnel from Baku Steel Company offered technical assistance to the sculptors. Distinctive artworks will be installed in the art hubs of Garabagh.

The conclusion of the "Baku Steel Art 2024" symposium coincided with the preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), underscoring the significance of environmental concerns and the necessity of sustainable development in contemporary industry. Simultaneously, artists from other regions globally who came to our country contributed to the "Year of Solidarity for a Green World" in Azerbaijan.