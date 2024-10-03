Baku Steel Art 2024: Historic Success For The Region's 1St International Metal Symposium

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Baku proudly hosted the unique international metal symposium,
"Baku Steel Art 2024," from September 17 to 30,
Azernews reports.
This groundbreaking event marked a significant milestone in the
region and was met with resounding success.
The ambitious project was set in motion at the Baku Steel
Company CJSC, the biggest enterprise in the metallurgical industry
of the Caucasus, in cooperation with the art gallery QGallery,
which has made quite a name for itself in the fine art scene.
The initiative encompassed 12 artists from 7 nations. Azerbaijan
was represented by sculptors Rashad Alakbarov, Teymur Garibov,
Rahib Garayev, Mushfig Heydarov, Chinara Bakhshiyeva, and Zhala
Aliyeva. International participants comprised Alexander Popkhadze
(Georgia), NilhanSesalan (Turkiye), Ciprian Hopirtean (Romania),
Nirit Levav Paker (Israel), Kamen Tanev (Bulgaria), and Haribaabu
Naatesan (India).
The inauguration of the concluding exhibition was graced by
government officials, public personalities, cultural and scientific
representatives, creative intellectuals, and youngsters.
The event was attended by the General Director of Baku Steel
Company Kamal Ibrahimov, founders of QGallery, Honored Artist of
Azerbaijan Emin Mammadov, Vice-Rector of the Azerbaijan State
Academy of Arts, People's Artist Salhab Mammadov, Chairman of the
Board of the Garabagh Revival Fund Rahman Hajiyev, Rector of the
Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts, People's Artist Natig Aliyev, and
project participants.
It was stressed that the symposium's goal was to show how
metallurgy and art can work together to spur environmental change
and sustainable development. The significance of environmental
consciousness and accountability was highlighted by this global
initiative, which provided a fresh viewpoint on the complementary
roles of art and industry in addressing global environmental
issues. Not only did attendees at the symposium produce unique
works, but they also engaged in fruitful conversation, sharing
insights and experiences that encouraged and supported one another
in their creative pursuits.
Using tools like grinders and welding processes, the artisans
turned metal into works of art that might shock, inspire, or deeply
touch the spirit. Every exhibit produced at the symposium was
distinctive and embodied the author's personal methodology. This
technique needed total commitment and an innovative strategy
focused on producing beauty. It was observed that further
symposiums may be organized, as the initiative has demonstrated
higher interest than anticipated. Veteran personnel from Baku Steel
Company offered technical assistance to the sculptors. Distinctive
artworks will be installed in the art hubs of Garabagh.
The conclusion of the "Baku Steel Art 2024" symposium coincided
with the preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the
Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29),
underscoring the significance of environmental concerns and the
necessity of sustainable development in contemporary industry.
Simultaneously, artists from other regions globally who came to our
country contributed to the "Year of Solidarity for a Green World"
in Azerbaijan.
