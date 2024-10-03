عربي


Kuwait FM Partakes In GCC Ministerial Meeting In Doha


10/3/2024 2:09:45 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya took part late Wednesday in the 45th meeting of the GCC Foreign Minister Council held in Doha, Qatar.
The meeting explored ways to boost cooperation amongst GCC countries and also discussed the alarming developments in the Middle East.
The officials focused on possible measures to divert war from the region to protect innocent lives and safeguard regional security. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

