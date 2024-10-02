Mozambique’S Election Struggles: Financial Woes And Political Tensions

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mozambique faces significant challenges as it prepares for its general on October 9, 2024. The National Electoral Commission (CNE) grapples with constraints that hinder its operations across the country.



These difficulties affect the of electoral staff and materials, raising concerns about election readiness. CNE spokesperson Paulo Cuinica revealed the commission's struggle to secure funds for staff transportation.



He emphasized the need for air transport to move electoral agents and sensitive materials before day. Some electoral officials have not received their allowances for three months, further complicating the situation.



The CNE is training 184,310 agents to staff 26,330 polling stations nationwide, including 602 for the diaspora. Each station requires seven staff members, with four recruited through public tenders and three appointed by parliamentary parties.



Reports suggest that the ruling Frelimo party may have influenced the selection of trainers for electoral agents.







Fernando Mazanga, CNE vice president appointed by the opposition Renamo party, expressed frustration over financial mismanagement.



He stated that support bodies across the country have not received allocations for months. Mazanga suggested that these delays compromise the CNE's independence and may increase vulnerability to corruption.

Financial Delays and Political Tensions

Despite these setbacks, CNE President Carlos Matsinhe assured that elections would proceed without restrictions, even in terrorism-affected areas.



Mozambicans will vote to elect a new president, national parliament members, and provincial assembly representatives. The electoral campaign is scheduled to run from August 24 to October 6.



The CNE confirmed a delay in the distribution of 260 million meticais (approximately 3.8 million euros) to election contestants. This funding has not yet been transferred by the government, causing concern among opposition parties.



The Renamo and MDM parties accuse the CNE of compromising the electoral process with this delay. Opposition parties claim that the funding delay favors the ruling Frelimo party, which allegedly has its campaign materials ready.



Frelimo, however, downplays the impact of the delay, stating its readiness to proceed with the electoral process even without additional funds.



These financial hurdles and political tensions highlight the complex challenges facing Mozambique 's electoral process. The situation raises questions about the fairness and transparency of the upcoming elections.



In short, as the voting day approaches all eyes will be on Mozambique's ability to overcome these obstacles and conduct a credible democratic exercise.

