US Disapproves Of Israel Declaration Of UN Chief Persona Non Grata

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Department distanced itself from the statement of Israeli foreign Israel Katz that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres would be barred from entering the country.

Asked to comment on the move at a press briefing on Wednesday, the Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said, "We don't find that step to be productive in any way."

"We don't think it's a productive step at all precisely because of the reasons you identify, which is the UN does incredibly important work in Gaza.

"It does incredibly important work in the region and the UN, when it's acting at its best, can play an important role for security and stability.

"So, we think it's important that Israel be able to engage with the UN," Miller explained.

"One of the things we've always said that Israel needs to be cognizant of throughout this conflict is its standing in the world, and steps like this are not productive to improving its standing in the world," he added.

Earlier today, Katz wrote on his X account "I have declared UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres persona non grata in Israel and banned him from entering the country."

"Anyone who cannot unequivocally condemn Iran's heinous attack on Israel, as almost every country in the world has done, does not deserve to step foot on Israeli soil," he added.

Yesterday, the Secretary-General condemned "the broadening of the Middle East conflict with escalation after escalation."

"This must stop. We absolutely need a ceasefire," he stressed in a tweet following the Iranian missile attack on Israel.

"I am extremely concerned with the escalation of the conflict in Lebanon and appeal for an immediate ceasefire.

"An all-out war must be avoided in Lebanon at all costs, and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Lebanon must be respected," Guterres added. (end)

