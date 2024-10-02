US Against Purported Israeli Attack On Iran's Nuclear Sites -- Biden

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- US President Joe Biden said his administration does not approve purported plans by the Israeli forces to attack nuclear sites in Iran in retaliation for the recent missile on Israel.

Speaking to reporters before Air Force One departure from the Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Wednesday, he said, "I called a meeting of the G7 today. We're working on a joint statement all of us agree on - from Japan to France to Germany to - et cetera."

"And what we're doing in that regard is we're making it clear that there are things that have to be done. And it's - obviously, Iran has gone way out of - I mean, is way off board.

"We're going to - putting together a joint statement. Hasn't been done yet. It will be done before too long, probably by the time we land. And there's going to be some sanctions imposed on Iran," he noted.

Asked whether he supports an Israeli attack on Iran's nuclear sites by Israel, the president said, "The answer is no. And I think there's things - we'll be discussing with the Israelis what they're going to do, but they - every- - all seven of us agree that they have a right to respond, but they should respond in proportion." (end)

