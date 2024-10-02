Brazil’S 2024 Currency Flow: $6 Billion Positive Despite Recent Challenges

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's currency flow maintains a positive balance of $6.182 billion in 2024 as of September 27. The Central of Brazil released preliminary data showing this trend.



Last year, the country recorded a net inflow of $11.491 billion. The experienced a net outflow of $51.939 billion this year.



Investments totaled $434.981 billion, while withdrawals reached $486.920 billion. This channel encompasses various financial operations, including foreign direct investments and portfolio investments.



Brazil's foreign trade balance stands at a surplus of $58.121 billion in 2024. Imports amount to $168.886 billion, while exports reach $227.006 billion.



The export figures include $25.962 billion in advance exchange contracts and $55.435 billion in advance payments. September's preliminary data indicates a negative currency flow of $4.565 billion up to the 27th.







The financial channel saw an outflow of $4.034 billion during this period. Purchases totaled $47.040 billion, while sales reached $51.074 billion.



The preliminary foreign trade balance for September shows a deficit of $530 million. Imports stood at $21.044 billion, slightly exceeding exports at $20.514 billion.



Export figures include various advance payments and contracts. The most recent weekly data reveals a negative currency flow of $165 million.



The financial channel experienced a net outflow of $743 million between September 23 and 27. Foreign trade maintained a positive balance of $578 million during this week.



These figures highlight the dynamic nature of Brazil's currency flow. Despite recent fluctuations, the overall trend remains positive for 2024. The Central Bank continues to monitor these developments closely.

MENAFN02102024007421016031ID1108741195