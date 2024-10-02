Six Sawmills And Veneer Mills Close As Besse Forest Products Group Shuts Down Operations In Wisconsin And Michigan

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Besse Forest Products Group was a major player in wood products, and this sale represents a rare opportunity for an operator to increase their footprint with ready-to-run facilities” - Bob Pabst, President of HyperAMS

GLADSTONE , MI, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Besse Forest Products Group, a longtime leader in Northern hardwood veneer, lumber, and specialty plywood manufacturing, has officially closed six of its green lumber sawmills and veneer mills in Wisconsin and Michigan. The closures mark a significant shift for the forest products in the Midwest, as the assets from these facilities are now up for sale.

The operations, which span facilities in Northern Wisconsin and Michigan, were integral to the production of materials used worldwide in cabinets, flooring, furniture, and more. This closure presents a unique opportunity for industrial operators to acquire large-scale, fully operational sawmills and veneer mills, but only until the end of October, when the turnkey sale will conclude.

The real estate at four Wisconsin sites (Ladysmith, Goodman, Mattoon, and Rice Lake) is owned and will be included in the sale, while the facilities in Gladstone and Baraga, Michigan, are leased. The Rice Lake facility in particular is situated on prime lakefront real estate which is well suited for redevelopment.

If no buyers secure the entire operation by October 31, the assets will be sold off in pieces starting in November. Turnkey buyers can submit bids on single, multiple, or all facilities.

Industry experts note that this sale presents a rare chance for expansion within the U.S. market. Bob Pabst, President of HyperAMS, emphasized the potential significance of the sale.“Besse Forest Products Group was a major player in wood products, and this sale represents a rare opportunity for an operator to increase their footprint with ready-to-run facilities,” he said.

Colin Murphy, President of James G. Murphy Co., which is co-managing the sale, added that the offering is expected to generate significant interest from those looking to expand into the forest products industry.“This could be a last-chance opportunity for buyers seeking a comprehensive acquisition of fully functioning facilities,” he noted.

Inspections of the properties and equipment are available by appointment throughout October. Prospective buyers should reach out to HyperAMS' Senior Director of Auction Services, Steve Kleba, at 815-451-3451 for further details or to schedule a visit.

Interested buyers are encouraged to visit the following links for more information on the assets available and the bidding process:

- HyperAMS Besse Forest Products Auction

- James G. Murphy Co. Auctions



