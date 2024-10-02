Rex Resource Corp. (TSXV: OWN) (FRANKFT: 94G) Gains On News

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ), a go-to for big investing ideas for traders, including reports on trading for junior exploration company Rex Resource Corp . (TSXV: OWN , FRANKFT: 94G).

The stock closed yesterday's trading session at 0.0900, gaining 0.0100, up 12.5000% on volume just short of 100,000 shares.

Yester Rex announced the appointment of Kristopher Raffle, B.Sc., P.Geo. as a director of the Company.

Rex was also written up in Equity Guru yesterday following the news,

With 25 years Canadian and international base and precious metals mineral exploration experience, Mr. Raffle is well positioned to advance the Company's Rex and Mactush Cu-Au-Ag projects located on Vancouver Island near Port Alberni, British Columbia.

Mr. Raffle is a Partner and Principal Geologist with the leading Edmonton-based geologic consulting firm, APEX Geoscience Ltd. In addition, Mr. Raffle is a current director of Monumental Energy Corp. and has held past director roles at Defense Metals Corp., and New Placer Dome Gold Corp. He has over 25 years experience conducting project evaluations, exploration program design, data analysis, and geological modelling, with respect to Archean and Carlin-type-gold, copper-gold-porphyry, gold-silver-epithermal, volcanic-hosted-massive-sulphide, rare-earth-element, and kimberlite-diamond deposits throughout Canada, USA, and Mexico.

Rex has the option to acquire an undivided 100% interest in eight contiguous mineral claims located near Port Alberni, British Columbia, generally known as the Mactush property . It further owns an undivided 100% interest in eight contiguous mineral claims in close proximity generally known as the Rex property .

The Mactush and Rex properties are located in the Alberni Mining Division on Vancouver Island in British Columbia and have been subject to extensive geological and geochemical investigations, including modern techniques such as airborne geophysics, remote sensing, and detailed geochemical surveys revealing significant mineral potential.

The terrain consists of steep to moderately sloping mountains, river valleys and areas of relatively flat benches in the southern half of the properties. Elevations range from 180 metres above sea level along Cous Creek in the north to 960 metres atop plateaus in the south, with 700 to 800-metre plateaus and rolling hills throughout the property.

The nearby resource-based community of Port Alberni (pop. 18,000) has a sheltered deep-sea port accessing the Pacific Ocean and paved highway accessing the rest of Vancouver Island. An underutilized railway network exists between most of the major communities on the island, including Port Alberni. Logging is ongoing by various companies in the area (BC Forest Map, 2024). Main haul roads and forest access roads throughout the property are maintained by logging companies and the BC Ministry of Forests, Lands, and Natural Resource Operations. Adequate resources and infrastructure are available at the towns of Port Alberni, Parksville, and/or Nanaimo for all stages of an exploration and development program on the project.

Rex Property satellite map

