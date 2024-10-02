90-Yr-Old Haridwar Woman Beneficiary Of PMAY-Rural Thanks PM Modi

(MENAFN- IANS) Haridwar, Oct 2 (IANS) PM Awas Yojana has transformed the lives of countless families in rural areas, including the 90-year-old, Pramali Amma, from Bishanpur Kundi village in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district.

Elated after the of her house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Rural, Pramali Amma said:“In total, we got Rs 1,30,000 under PM Awas Yojana - in first instalment Rs 60,000, in second instalment Rs 40,000, and in the third instalment Rs 30,000. Earlier, we used to face a lot of problems because we had a thatched house but now we don't have to think when it rains. We can eat the food comfortably sitting under the roof of our house. We have a concrete house now. We also don't have to pay rent now.”

She also informed that they got the benefits of several schemes.“Under the Ujjwala scheme, we get gas cylinders at subsidised rates. We get ration through ration cards and also get widow pension. We are overjoyed as we get the benefits of several schemes. We are grateful for these initiatives, jug jug jiyo Modi Ji,” she said expressing her heartfelt appreciation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support.

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Rural (PMAY - Rural) was launched in 2016, aiming to provide housing for the poorest segments of society. Beneficiaries are selected through a rigorous three-stage validation process that includes the Socio-Economic Caste Census 2011, Gram Sabha approvals, and geo-tagging. This ensures that aid reaches the most deserving individuals.

The scheme has further incorporated the use of IT and Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for efficient fund disbursement, the implementation of region-specific housing designs, and evidence-based monitoring through geo-tagged photos at various construction stages.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Rural, the Government has set an ambitious target to build 2.95 crore houses. As of June 12, 2024, 2.94 crore houses have been sanctioned, and 2.62 crore houses have been completed, significantly improving the living conditions of millions of rural families.