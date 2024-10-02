Lifesculpt By Christimd Introduces Agnes RF With 'Love, Laugh, Lift!' Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Christi Pramudji DaweHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LifeSculpt by Christi is thrilled to announce its upcoming event, the Agnes RF Event, dedicated to exploring the transformative power of Agnes Precision RF technology. Join us for an evening of discovery, relaxation, and rejuvenation on Tuesday, October 15th at 5:30 PM at our Houston MedSpa, located at 18300 Katy Fwy, Suite 565, Houston, TX 77094.Event Highlights:-Discover Agnes Precision RF: Learn about this cutting-edge technology that offers precise contouring, lifting, and rejuvenation for a youthful appearance. Agnes Precision RF is designed to transform your skin with precision and effectiveness.-Engage with Experts: Meet our skilled healthcare professionals, ask questions, and gain valuable insights into how Agnes RF can enhance your beauty and confidence.-Exciting Prizes and Exclusive Offers: Enter our raffle for a chance to win fabulous prizes, including a grand prize of one Agnes RF treatment valued at $1,500! --Plus, enjoy exclusive event-only pricing.-Indulge in Self-Care: Relax and enjoy light bites and refreshments while learning about the latest advancements in face sculpting.-Bring a Friend: Spots are limited-invite a friend to share this unique experience and explore face sculpting possibilities together!About LifeSculpt by ChristiMDLifeSculpt by ChristiMD, based in Houston, TX, is a premier wellness clinic and medical spa specializing in longevity, biohacking, aesthetics, and urogynecological health. We challenge the notion that the best years are behind us. At LifeSculpt, we believe in redefining aging and enhancing well-being with innovative treatments and personalized care.About Dr. Christi Pramudji DaweFounded by the visionary Dr. Christi Pramudji Dawe, LifeSculptTM by ChristiMD stands at the forefront of wellness and anti-aging medicine. Dr. Christi is a board-certified urologist with nearly 20 years of experience in Female Urology and Urogynecology. Her expertise, combined with a passion for holistic health, drives LifeSculpt's mission to optimize health and vitality through cutting-edge biohacking and rejuvenation techniques.“I'm excited to share the benefits of Agnes Precision RF with our community,” says Dr. Christi.“This technology represents a significant advancement in face sculpting, and our event will offer an exceptional opportunity to experience its transformative effects firsthand.”Get InvolvedReserve your spot for the Agnes RF Event and experience how LifeSculpt by Christi can help you achieve your wellness goals. To RSVP or for more information, visit or call (281) 717-4003.Embrace the future of face sculpting with LifeSculpt by ChristiMD and the Agnes Precision RF. We look forward to seeing you at the event!

