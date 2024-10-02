Dr. Krishnan Suthanthiran, President/Founder Of TBG Companies & BCF, Addresses The Rising Costs Of Healthcare

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Krishnan Suthanthiran, President & founder of TeamBest Global CompaniesWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The ever-increasing costs of healthcare insurance premiums are taking a toll on small businesses. Rising costs are a concern for many and are impacting U.S. competitiveness in the global market.Dominos has a slogan,“What is better than pizza? FREE pizza.” What is better than going to a hospital or being sick? Staying healthy-without going bankrupt. It's important to recognize that health is wealth. A healthy person has many wishes, while a sick person has just one-to get healthy. Covid-19 has had a devastating impact, killing more than 20 million global citizens and leaving as many as 100 million people suffering from infections or side effects such as the loss of a friend or family member, or the loss of a job due to the pandemic.While Obamacare is a positive step, it does not fully address the escalating cost of healthcare. The best gift that can be given to Americans is an excellent affordable healthcare solution. Politicians need to understand the root cause of the healthcare problems and work towards effective solutions.Krishnan Suthanthiran , President and Founder of TeamBest Global (TGB) Companies and Best Cure Foundation (BCF), has ideas about how to make healthcare more affordable and is actively working on solutions. "We can reduce the death and suffering from cancer, cardiac, diabetes, obesity, infectious and other diseases by 50% or more starting today," states Suthanthiran. His TBG companies and BCF are leaders and pioneers in medical technologies and healthcare delivery concepts, serving worldwide. Suthanthiran is working on an initiative to transfer cancer screening from high-tech, expensive technologies to modern, high-tech, low-cost, high-resolution premium ultrasound technologies. BCF and TBG plan to launch an initiative aimed at transitioning breast cancer screening from mammography to ultrasound. Currently, various professional associations and societies recommend annual breast cancer mammography screening for women aged 50 and above, and now, it's recommended for those aged 40 and above.Suthanthiran recently issued a press release-an open letter addressed to Quad Leaders, Vice President Harris, and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro regarding his non-profit organization, BCF. BCF plans to establish the first Best Cure non-profit, Pro Health Center and Medical Center in the suburbs of Pittsburgh, PA. The Pro Health Centers will be non-profit proactive, preventive, primary medical, dental and eye care wellness centers. BCF also plans to establish BCF Medical Centers for Treatment (similarly non-profit), which will focus on all diseases as specialty medical centers and all centers operating 24/7.As part of these plans, Suthanthiran aims to establish over a million square feet of high-tech manufacturing, office, R&D, packaging, crating, and storage space in the USA and India. TBG currently has available properties in India and the USA, which will be supplemented with new spaces to be acquired in both countries. The current plans are to establish BCF Pro Health and Medical Centers that include 500,000 sq. ft. of space for manufacturing high-tech medical technology and products in the suburbs of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with an expected establishment in 2025.To read Krishnan Suthanthiran's bio, press releases or more information about TeamBest Global, please visit .For more information about the BCF, please visit .About TeamBest Global CompaniesTeamBest is a multinational medical company founded in 1977 in Springfield, Virginia, USA. TeamBest is driven by one primary goal-to provide the best products and services to customers. The TeamBest family of companies, collectively known as TeamBest Global, has been proudly developing, manufacturing, and delivering reliable medical equipment and supplies for more than 40 years. TeamBest includes over a dozen companies offering complementary products and services for brachytherapy, health physics, medical physics, radiation therapy, blood irradiation, vascular brachytherapy, imaging, medical particle acceleration, cyclotrons, and proton-to-carbon heavy ion therapy systems. TeamBest is the single source for an expansive line of life-saving medical equipment and supplies. Its trusted team is constantly expanding and innovating to provide the most reliable products and technologies.Today, TeamBest employs hundreds of talented engineers, scientists and others, offering thousands of products and services. TeamBest's independently-owned companies are proud to be represented in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

