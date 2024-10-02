Innovative Eyewear Announces New Retail Partners

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MIAMI, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Eyewear, Inc. ("Innovative Eyewear" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LUCY ; LUCYW), the developer of ChatGPT-enabled smart eyewear under the Lucyd®, Nautica®, Eddie Bauer® and Reebok® brands, is pleased to announce a successful Vision West show resulting in new optical stores carrying its smart frames, bringing the total number of stores carrying the Company's smart eyewear to approximately 370.

An image of Innovative Eyewear's Lucyd activation at Vision Expo West, with two examples of the Lucyd Kiosk in the front. Courtesy of Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

In addition to an enthusiastic group of optical retailers purchasing starter orders for Lucyd and Powered by Lucyd smart eyewear, the Company received positive feedback and retail buyer interest for its upcoming Reebok® and Lucyd ArmorTM product lines, as well as updated Lucyd Lyte® models. The Company also demonstrated its new Lucyd Kiosk interactive LCD displays for retail environments.

The Company's presence at Vision Expo underscores its commitment to provide prescription-ready smart eyewear to the optical industry. These exhibitions are useful for demonstrating that the Company is an ideal smart eyewear partner for industry incumbents, as we offer a large range of styles and sizes, are focused on only the most essential and optimal smart features, and provide cutting-edge, customized retail displays to suit any retail environment.

Harrison Gross, CEO of Innovative Eyewear, said "Retailer feedback on our newest frames has never been better, with visitors to the booth commenting on markedly improved comfort, fit and sound quality over previous generations of our products. The new wrap models from the Reebok and Lucyd Armor collections were particularly well-received, as stylish and affordable entries to the smart eyewear market, with the potential to expand our reach to new sectors of safety and sport glasses users worldwide. It was also a delight to see people interacting with our new Lucyd Kiosk displays. Vision Expo remains an important focal point for the industry, and we look forward to meeting and acquiring even more retail partners at the next one in Orlando."

About Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

Innovative Eyewear is a developer and retailer of ChatGPT smart eyewear, under the Lucyd®, Nautica®, Eddie Bauer® and Reebok® brands. True to our mission to Upgrade Your Eyewear®, our Bluetooth audio glasses allow users to stay safely and ergonomically connected to their digital lives, and are offered in hundreds of frame and lens combinations to meet the needs of the optical market. To learn more and explore our continuously evolving collection of smart eyewear, please visit .

