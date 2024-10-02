Unicon Pharma And Core Service Group Forge Strategic Partnership To Deliver Unmatched Quality And Validation Services In The Life Sciences Industry

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unicon Pharma , a leading provider of customized workforce solutions for life sciences companies, today announced a strategic partnership with Core Service Group , a renowned provider of project-related services across the R&D, manufacturing, and validation spectrum. This powerful alliance brings together Unicon Pharma's deep understanding of life sciences and Core Service Group's proven expertise in project management to create a comprehensive solution for companies seeking excellence in quality and validation.

Founded in 2005 by industry veteran Thomas McCullough , with over 25 years of project leadership experience, Core Service Group has established itself as a trusted partner for firms navigating the complexities of R&D, scale-up, manufacturing, commissioning, qualification, validation, process engineering, and project management. Unicon Pharma, under the leadership of CEO Ravi Kollipara , has built a stellar reputation since 2013 for connecting brightest minds across the pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device industries with the perfect roles. Their unparalleled grasp of the drug development process ensures a seamless fit between talent and project requirements.

"This strategic partnership represents a momentous leap forward for both Unicon Pharma and Core Service Group," said Ravi Kollipara, CEO of Unicon Pharma. "By combining our strengths, we can now offer a comprehensive suite of customized, flexible, and cost-effective GxP project services on a significantly larger scale. This will empower companies across the US to achieve their quality and validation goals with unmatched efficiency."

The combined entity will operate under the name Core – A Unicon Company . This move signifies a shared commitment to delivering exceptional value to clients.

Benefits of the Partnership:



Unparalleled Industry Knowledge:

The combined experience of Unicon Pharma and Core Service Group creates a team with an unparalleled understanding of the life sciences industry.

Enhanced Talent:

Companies gain access to a wider pool of highly qualified professionals skilled in quality and validation.

Streamlined Project Management:

Core Service Group's proven project management expertise ensures smooth execution and on-time completion. Cost-Effective Solutions:

The partnership offers customized and flexible service packages to fit budget constraints.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Unicon Pharma," said Thomas McCullough, President of Core Service Group. "This partnership positions us to deliver a truly unique value proposition to our clients. By leveraging Unicon Pharma's exceptional talent capabilities, we can ensure our project teams are staffed with the best and brightest minds in the industry."

This strategic partnership between Unicon Pharma and Core Service Group promises to be a game-changer for life sciences companies seeking to elevate their quality and validation efforts. By providing a comprehensive solution that encompasses both talent acquisition and project management expertise, the combined entity empowers clients to achieve their goals with greater efficiency and confidence.

About Unicon Pharma

Unicon Pharma is a leading provider of customized workforce solutions for life sciences companies. Since its inception in 2013, Unicon has built a strong track record of connecting top talent across the pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device industries with the perfect roles. Their unparalleled understanding of the drug development process ensures they place the right talent, with the right skills, at the right time. For more information, visit the Unicon Pharma website at



About Core Service Group

Core Service Group, established in 2005, provides project-related services across R&D, Scale Up, Manufacturing, Commissioning, Qualification, Validation, Process Engineering, and Project Management. Led by Thomas McCullough, an industry veteran with over 25 years of experience, Core Service Group is a trusted partner for companies navigating complex projects within the life sciences industry. For more information, visit the Core Service Group website at .

