Kasa Partners with Vertical Insure to Launch Embedded Trip Protection

- Craig Minoff, Chief Product Officer & Head of Company Operations, KasaMINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vertical Insure , a leader in embedded insurance solutions, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Kasa , a tech-powered, hotel and apart-hotel brand and operator.This collaboration embeds comprehensive travel insurance options directly into Kasa's booking platform, offering guests seamless and reliable trip protection .Founded in 2016, Kasa partners with real estate owners to transform multifamily apartments, boutique hotels, and single-family homes into professionally managed accommodations. Leveraging advanced technology and deep industry experience, Kasa has become the leader in maximizing the profitability of hotel and apart-hotel properties while delivering memorable and high quality guest experiences.The platform features more than 80 properties across 40 cities and is trusted by over 40 institutions to operate their properties; including Starwood Capital, Berkshire, Brookfield, and TPG. The Kasa team has over $40 billion of real estate and hotel investing operating experience from firms like Apollo, KKR, Goldman Sachs, Kimpton, and HIghgate Hotels as well as technology experience from Airbnb and Duetto Cloud.By partnering with Vertical Insure, guests who book through Kasa can now choose from various trip protection tiers directly within their virtual front desk. Basic Trip Protection covers travel and lodging costs in case of trip cancellations or interruptions, while higher tiers offer coverage for medical emergencies, lost or damaged luggage, and delays. This embedded insurance option enhances the guest experience by providing comprehensive protection without disrupting the booking process.“Partnering with Vertical Insure reinforces our commitment to becoming the trusted hotel brand of choice for owners and guests alike,” said Craig Minoff, Chief Product Officer & Head of Company Operations at Kasa.“With Vertical Insure's seamless integration and technology, we can offer peace of mind to each guest with the convenience they've come to expect from our platform.”Brock Noland, CEO of Vertical Insure, added,“We are excited to partner with Kasa to bring our travel insurance solutions to their customers. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to offer embedded coverage options that elevate the guest experience by making it easier for customers to protect their investments.”About KasaKasa is the leading hotel and apart-hotel brand and manager for the modern traveler. Our robust hospitality operating system combines Kasa's proprietary technology and streamlined operations to deliver exceptional guest experiences and maximize property owner profitability. With over 85 properties across the US and partnerships with leading institutions like Starwood Capital, Berkshire, Brookfield, and TPG, Kasa is becoming the industry-standard for guests, property owners, and communities alike. Discover the Kasa advantage at kasa.About Vertical InsureVertical Insure specializes in providing embedded insurance solutions tailored to the unique needs of businesses and their customers. By partnering with software platforms, Vertical Insure seamlessly integrates relevant coverage options into the user experience, ensuring peace of mind for every purchase or transaction.

