Stanton Optical Opens New Store In Boynton Beach, FL

Stanton Optical: We Make Eye Care Easy, Accessible, and Affordable for All

Stanton Optical Boyton Beach Staff Celebrating Grand Opening Ceremony

Meet Stan the Penguin, Stanton Optical's Brand Ambassador – Discover Unbeatable Offers at Stanton Optical Boynton Beach Store Before They're Gone!

Full-service eye care, Offering Hi-tech Eye Exams, Eye Solutions and Affordable Eyewear

- Daniel StantonBOYNTON BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Stanton Optical, a pioneer in affordable and accessible eye care, announces the grand opening of its latest store in Boynton Beach, FL, on August 26. This new addition at 1313 W Boynton Beach Blvd. Suite #1, Boynton Beach, FL 33426, strengthens Stanton Optical's commitment to delivering on its mission of Making Eye Care Easy across 280+ locations nationwide.Convenient Eye Care for Less“We're excited to open our 10th Stanton Optical store in the West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce market, a community we have been serving for over 12 years. Making eye care affordable and convenient for Boynton Beach residents is a great source of pride for our Stanton Optical family. We know consumers are having to stretch their dollar further in this economy. We work hard to leverage our direct relationships with manufacturers to offer the best prices on eye exams, glasses and top contact lens brands without compromising quality. Not everyone has vision insurance, so it's important we offer eye care solutions everyone can afford”, said Daniel Stanton, founder and CEO of Stanton Optical.With its on-site optical labs, you can walk in, get an eye exam, and get single-vision glasses made thesame-day, in as fast as 30 minutes. Stanton Optical also offers eye health supplements, eye dropsand various over-the-counter Dry Eye solutions. Stanton Optical accepts most vision insurance,FSA/HSA, VSP out-of-network, and offers special pricing for EyeMed, Medicaid, and Military families.List of all West-Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce Stanton Optical stores:.5555 Okeechobee Rd. West Palm Beach.903 W Indiantown Rd. #105, Jupiter.2840 NW Federal Hwy. Stuart.3801 S Congress Ave. Palm Springs.6100 Glades Rd. #107 Boca Raton.1747 S Military Trail West Palm Beach/Forest Hill.3331 Northlake Blvd. #1, Palm Beach Gardens.1990 N Military Trail Suite A, West Palm Beach/Okeechobee.6350 20th St. #104, Vero Beach.1313 W Boynton Beach Blvd, Suite #1, Boynton BeachConsumer-Centric Services and Telehealth InnovationStanton Optical is a growing retail brand under Now Optics, a leader in the optical industry whodeveloped innovative telehealth technology to provide patients with affordable quality eye exams,well before the pandemic. Tapping into its national network of affiliated optometrists andophthalmologists to date, the company has conducted more than 3.5 million telehealth eye exams,something no other optical retailer can offer.Stanton Optical sets itself apart by offering same-day appointments, welcoming walk-in eye exams,same-day glasses, and offering the best value in eye care: Two Pairs of Glasses starting at $79(including Anti-Glare/UV lenses) and a FREE Eye Exam. Hours for the new optical store in BoyntonBeach are Monday – Saturday from 9 am-7 pm. The new location is less than a mile from one of the biggest malls in the Southeast region, a walkingdistance from large retail stores.For more information or to schedule an appointment , visit us at or call (561) 287-7587.About Now Optics:Now Optics remains at the forefront of the eye care industry, consistently delivering on its mission ofMaking Eye Care Easy. With an omnichannel offering and locations across 30 states and growing,Stanton Optical ranks among the top optical retailers nationwide. The brand is dedicated to enhancing customer experiences by merging expert eye care with affordable and convenient eyehealth and eyewear choices.

