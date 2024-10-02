STANCHION PAYMENTS TO PARTNER WITH PCI SECURITY STANDARDS COUNCIL TO HELP SECURE PAYMENT DATA WORLDWIDE

(MENAFN- Stanchion Payment Solutions)

Cape Town, South Africa, 02 October 2024 — Stanchion, a global PayTech company and a pioneer of Payment Fabric Technology, announced today that it has joined the PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) as a new Associate Participating Organisation. Stanchion will work with the PCI SSC to help secure payment data worldwide through the ongoing development and adoption of the PCI Security Standards.



The PCI SSC leads a global, cross-industry effort to increase payment security by providing flexible, industry-driven and effective data security standards and programs. Global industry collaboration is critical to this mission. The Council’s Participating Organisations’ program brings together industry leaders to strategise about how to protect payment data from the latest threats and to anticipate the needs of an ever-changing payment ecosystem.



As an Associate Participating Organisation, Stanchion adds its voice to the standards development process and will collaborate with a growing community to improve payment security worldwide. Stanchion will also have the opportunity to recommend new initiatives for consideration to the PCI Security Standards Council and share cross-sector experiences and best practices at the annual PCI Community Meetings.



“In an era of increasingly sophisticated attacks on systems, PCI Security Standards and resources help organisations secure payment data and prevent, detect and mitigate attacks that can lead to costly data breaches,” said Gina Gobeyn, Executive Director of the PCI Security Standards Council. “By joining as an Associate Participating Organisation, Stanchion has the opportunity to play an active part in improving payment security globally by helping drive awareness and the adoption of PCI Security Standards.”



Chris Wooding, Group Information Security Officer at Stanchion, said: “As we create new payment experiences in PayTech, we will continue to prioritise security and compliance, which is why we are excited to partner with and support the PCI SSC on their industry initiatives. For over two decades, we have created secure software for the payment industry and now we have the ability to share our global perspectives on emerging payment methods and technologies.”





