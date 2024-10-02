Qube Technologies Appoints Gretchen Kern As Vice President Of Regulatory & External Affairs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gretchen Kern Joins Qube Technologies

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Qube Technologies, a leader in continuous emissions monitoring solutions for industrial and oil and industries, is pleased to announce the appointment of Gretchen C. Kern as Vice President of Regulatory & External Affairs. With over 15 years of experience in environmental policy and a strong background in methane regulations, Kern will play a pivotal role in advancing Qube's initiatives and engagement with regulatory bodies.As a former Senior Environmental Policy Advisor at Pioneer Natural Resources, Kern brings a wealth of expertise in Clean Air Act compliance and climate regulatory affairs. Throughout her tenure, she spearheaded advocacy efforts on climate and methane regulations, collaborating closely with industry trade groups and key policymakers in Washington, D.C.“We are thrilled to welcome Gretchen to the Qube team,” said Alex MacGregor CEO of Qube Technologies.“Her extensive experience with environmental regulations, particularly in the area of methane leak detection technology, aligns perfectly with our mission to provide innovative solutions for reducing emissions in the oil and gas sector. Gretchen's insight will be invaluable as we navigate the evolving regulatory landscape and continue to strengthen our partnerships.” - Alex MacGregor, CEOKern's career also includes advising on environmental issues related to Pioneer's international operations in Nigeria, Tunisia, and Argentina. She previously practiced law in Los Angeles, California, and is admitted to the State Bars of California and Texas.“I'm excited to join Qube Technologies and contribute to its mission of promoting sustainable practices in the oil and gas industry,” said Kern.“The advancements in monitoring technology position Qube at the forefront of compliance solutions. I look forward to engaging with stakeholders and ensuring that our technology meets the highest regulatory standards while driving meaningful emissions reductions.” - Gretchen KernQube Technologies is committed to developing innovative solutions for real-time emissions monitoring, helping operators not only comply with stringent regulations but also enhance their sustainability practices. Under Kern's leadership, Qube is poised to expand its influence, offering enhanced regulatory guidance and advanced emissions management solutions.For additional information about Qube Technologies and its initiatives, please visit .For media inquiries, please contact:Investor Relations...

