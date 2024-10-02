Chilled Milk Carton By Kazuo Fukushima And Haruka Takeuchi Wins Bronze In A' Packaging Design Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Chilled Milk Carton

Innovative Packaging Design for Premium Milk Product Recognized with Prestigious International Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized competition in the field of packaging design, has announced that the "Chilled Milk Carton" by Kazuo Fukushima and Haruka Takeuchi has been selected as a Bronze winner in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the outstanding creativity, functionality, and innovation demonstrated by the award-winning design within the competitive packaging industry.The Chilled Milk Carton's award-winning design is particularly relevant to the current trends and needs within the packaging industry, as it effectively combines premium aesthetics with enhanced functionality. By aligning with industry standards and practices while introducing innovative features, this packaging solution offers practical benefits to consumers, such as improved freshness, cleanliness, and ease of use, ultimately enhancing the overall user experience and setting a new benchmark for milk packaging design.The Chilled Milk Carton stands out in the market through its unique blend of elegance and functionality. The deep purple color, traditionally associated with nobility in Japanese and Chinese cultures, intuitively communicates the premium nature of the product, while the bold white ribbon and gold accents symbolize the rich essence and superior quality of the milk. The packaging design also incorporates a prominent display of the protein content, instantly conveying the high-quality ingredients to consumers, even at a glance on store shelves.This recognition from the A' Packaging Design Award serves as a testament to the exceptional work of Kazuo Fukushima, Haruka Takeuchi, and their team at Shanghai no problem bland design co. The award not only validates their commitment to design excellence but also inspires them to continue pushing the boundaries of packaging design, driving innovation, and setting new industry standards. This achievement is expected to have a positive impact on the brand's future projects and further solidify their position as a leading force in the packaging design industry.Chilled Milk Carton was designed by a talented team of professionals, including Creative Director Kazuo Fukushima, who provided the strategic vision for the project, Graphic Designer Haruka Takeuchi, who skillfully executed the visual elements, and Account Director Xu Xuehua, who ensured seamless communication and coordination throughout the design process.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Chilled Milk Carton and its designers by visiting the dedicated page on the A' Design Award website:About Kazuo Fukushima and Haruka TakeuchiShanghai no problem bland design co, established in 2017 and based in Shanghai, is a comprehensive branding company specializing in graphic design. Their services include brand logo design, packaging design, store design, and character design, all guided by the concept of pursuing the essence of design and providing the most suitable solutions to clients. The company is led by CEO Kazuo Fukushima, a Japanese designer with extensive experience working in both Japan and Shanghai, serving global companies in China.About Meiji China Investment Co.,Ltd.Established in January 2019, Meiji China Investment Co.,Ltd. underwent an integration of its business units in January 2022, consolidating its Chinese dairy product business, skillful dry business, snow cake business, and food business department. The Meiji Group is committed to providing high-quality products to Chinese consumers, contributing to their healthy and wealthy eating habits.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes packaging designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity, functionality, and potential to positively influence industry standards. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a panel of design professionals, packaging industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. Winning designs showcase professional execution, innovative use of materials and technology, and the ability to enhance user experiences while contributing to the advancement of the packaging industry.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes outstanding packaging designs from a diverse range of participants, including innovative designers, forward-thinking agencies, leading manufacturers, and influential brands. By providing a platform to showcase creativity and gain global recognition, the A' Design Award aims to advance the packaging industry and inspire future trends. The competition, now in its 16th year, is organized across all industries and welcomes entries from all countries. With a philanthropic mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop superior products and projects that positively impact society. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

Makpal Bayetova

A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL

+39 0314972900

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.