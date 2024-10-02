Iran claims Israel hit with hypersonic missiles

(MENAFN) In a dramatic escalation of hostilities in the region, Iran has made headlines by utilizing hypersonic missiles for the first time during a significant military operation against Israel. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced this development, revealing that the strikes were part of 'Operation Honest Promise 2'. This operation was described as a direct response to a series of Israeli actions, notably the recent assassinations of prominent figures from Hamas and Hezbollah, as well as an Iranian general who was in Lebanon at the time.



According to Iranian reports, the IRGC deployed its Fattah-2 hypersonic missiles, a technology designed to bypass advanced radar systems and enhance strike effectiveness. The IRGC claimed that an impressive 80-90 percednt of the missiles successfully struck their intended targets. Among these targets were the Tel Nof air base located near Tel Aviv and the Netsarim area adjacent to Gaza, where the IRGC asserted that a considerable number of Israeli tanks were destroyed. Furthermore, they claimed to have inflicted significant damage on Israeli air capabilities by destroying several F-35 fighter jets stationed at the Nevatim air base, strategically situated between Beersheba and the Dead Sea.



In response to these developments, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) assessed that approximately 180 missiles were launched during the assault. While they acknowledged that a few strikes did hit their marks, the IDF stated that the majority of incoming missiles were successfully intercepted by their defense systems. The only casualty reported on the ground was a Palestinian man, who tragically lost his life due to falling debris from a missile near Jericho in the West Bank.



This recent bombardment represents a marked increase in scale and intensity compared to a previous Iranian strike in April. That earlier operation was notable for its use of numerous ballistic missiles and drones as a retaliation for an Israeli airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus. The current situation underscores the escalating tensions in the region and highlights Iran's evolving military capabilities, particularly in the realm of hypersonic technology, which poses new challenges to Israeli defense strategies. As both nations navigate this volatile landscape, the potential for further conflict remains a significant concern for regional stability and international observers.

