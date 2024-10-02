Baku Hosts International Forum Of Ombudsmen
The International Baku Forum on the topic "Climate Change and
Human Rights: The Role of Ombudsmen and National Human Rights
Institutions" has commenced its work, Azernews
reports.
The event is attended by representatives from ombudsmen and
national human rights institutions from nearly 30 countries,
information commissioners, high-ranking officials from state
bodies, leaders and representatives of civil society institutions,
several international organisations, and experts in the fields of
climate change and human rights.
The purpose of the forum is to discuss the problems caused by
global climate change and their solutions from a human rights
perspective, as well as to share positive experiences in this
field.
During the event, an award ceremony will be held for the winners
of the essay competition on "Climate Change and Human Rights,"
announced by the Ombudsman and the UN Development Programme for
students.
The forum will feature panel sessions on topics such as "Support
strategies for national human rights institutions and ombudsman
bodies in initiatives to combat climate change," "Public access to
information on climate change and its effects," "Multilateral
cooperation in the fight against climate change," "The relationship
between climate change and contamination from explosive remnants of
war and landmines," and "Promoting business accountability in the
context of climate change."
