Baku Hosts International Forum Of Ombudsmen

The International Baku Forum on the topic "Climate Change and Human Rights: The Role of Ombudsmen and National Human Rights Institutions" has commenced its work, Azernews reports.

The event is attended by representatives from ombudsmen and national human rights institutions from nearly 30 countries, information commissioners, high-ranking officials from state bodies, leaders and representatives of civil society institutions, several international organisations, and experts in the fields of climate change and human rights.

The purpose of the forum is to discuss the problems caused by global climate change and their solutions from a human rights perspective, as well as to share positive experiences in this field.

During the event, an award ceremony will be held for the winners of the essay competition on "Climate Change and Human Rights," announced by the Ombudsman and the UN Development Programme for students.

The forum will feature panel sessions on topics such as "Support strategies for national human rights institutions and ombudsman bodies in initiatives to combat climate change," "Public access to information on climate change and its effects," "Multilateral cooperation in the fight against climate change," "The relationship between climate change and contamination from explosive remnants of war and landmines," and "Promoting business accountability in the context of climate change."