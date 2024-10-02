Royal Mausoleum Of Mauretania... An Ancient Algerian Testament Of Love

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) (Photo feature by Malek Reddad)

ALGIERS (KUNA) -- The Algerian national landmark the Royal Mausoleum of Mauretania, locally known as the Roman Tomb, had been a source of rich historical and archeological value to Algerian history.

The Royal Mausoleum was an ancient Numidian archeological site located on a hilltop on the coast 261 meters above sea level in Sidi Rached, West of the capital Algiers, where it has an advantageous view of the sea, becoming an asset to seafarers and fishermen alike.

The Mausoleum was designed as a circular building with a circumference of 185,5 meters, 60,9 meters in diameter, and 32,4 meters in height, surrounded at the bottom by 60 Ionic columns, and four hidden doors.

The history behind the Mausoleum was originated by the Numidian King Juba II in the first century AD, immortalizing his beloved late wife Cleopatra Selene, an offspring of Queen Cleopatra of Pharaonic Egypt.

The Royal Mausoleum's construction serves as a resting place for his wife and a testament of King Juba's affections towards her, gifting her this architectural wonder where he would be laid to rest by her side for all eternity.