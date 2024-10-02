The 26Th Water, Energy, Technology And Environment Exhibition (WETEX) Attracts 68 Local And International Sponsors

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



DUBAI, UAE - EQS Newswire - 1 October 2024 - Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) organises the 26th Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) from 1 to 3 October 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The exhibition is a standout event in the global sustainability calendar. It is the largest exhibition in the region in energy, water, green development, sustainability, decarbonisation, green mobility, green hydrogen, sustainable cities and related sectors and one of the largest specialised exhibitions worldwide. WETEX 2024 has attracted 68 sponsors and 37 partners and supporters. A total of 2,800 companies from 65 countries are taking part in the exhibition. It includes 21 international pavilions and covers an area of 87,494 square metres.







'Year after year, WETEX has consolidated its position as an ideal global platform for unifying efforts, exchanging expertise and experiences, and benefiting from opportunities to achieve sustainability by relying on innovation, research and the latest technologies. The support of the wise leadership has always given momentum for the exhibition's continued growth. The partners and sponsors also play an integral role in enriching WETEX and consolidating its success. Their support expands the horizons of the unique experiences it provides to local and international companies from the government and private sectors, as well as exhibitors, investors, experts and specialists in the energy, water, green technologies, renewable and clean energy, green mobility solutions, sustainable development, smart and sustainable cities, advanced technology applications and other vital sectors,' said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD&CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX .

Principal Sponsors : Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), ACWA Power, Siemens, Siemens Energy, Jeddah Cables Company, Department of Energy in Abu Dhabi, and Riyadh Cables Group.

Titanium Sponsors : DAMAC Properties, Etihad Water and Electricity, Taqa Water Solutions, and Green Oasis General Contracting Company.

Platinum Sponsors : Hitachi Energy, and AG Power.

Strategic Partners : Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), Tesar SRL, Gulf Eternit Industries Company, Voltamp Energy SAOG, Larsen&Toubro, HD Hyundai Electric, SAP, Ducab, and DANWAY Electrical & Mechanical Engineering.

Strategic Media Sponsors : Dubai Media, Arabian Radio Network (ARN), and CNBC Arabia.

Gold Sponsors : Emirates Global Aluminium, Dragon Oil, Huawei, Afaq Al Khaleej Engineering Resources, Emirates Transformers & Switchgear Limited, AASA Middle East Contracting CO, Hayat Communications, SocialEyez, Federal Electricals, Itron, Danube Group, Power Plus Cable Co, TAMCO Switchgear, Arar Utility Company, Avanceon, Lucy Middle East, Trillium Flow Technologies, Torishima Service Solutions, PowerChina International Group, Balikesir Elektromekanik Sanayi Tesisleri AS / BEST Transformer, Ray International Electrical Contracting, Maetel Instalaciones y Servicios Industriales, SEL Middle East, Arabian Company, BIDGELY, Gama Security Systems and ABC-Advanced Business Concept.

Media Partners : Solar Quarter and Forbes Middle East.

Leadership roundtable sponsors : Roland Berger Middle East

Freezone Partners : Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) and Expo City Dubai.



WETEX 2024 Sponsors-Panel bilingual



