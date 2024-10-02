(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global market for Micro- and Nanocellulose 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Micro and nanocellulose are advanced materials derived from cellulose, the most abundant organic polymer on Earth. These materials are characterized by their nanoscale dimensions, high strength-to-weight ratio, and unique properties that set them apart from traditional cellulose fibers.
The importance of micro and nanocellulose lies in their potential to address key challenges across various industries:
Sustainability: As renewable, biodegradable materials, they offer eco-friendly alternatives to petroleum-based products. Lightweight Strength : Their high strength-to-weight ratio makes them ideal for reducing material use while maintaining or improving performance in applications like automotive and aerospace. Barrier Properties: They can enhance the barrier properties of packaging materials, potentially extending food shelf life and reducing plastic use. Biomedical Applications: Their biocompatibility opens up possibilities in wound healing, drug delivery, and tissue engineering. Advanced Materials: They can be used to create flexible electronics, smart textiles, and high-performance composites. Energy Efficiency: In papermaking, they can reduce energy consumption while improving paper quality.
As industries worldwide seek sustainable, high-performance materials, micro and nanocellulose are poised to play a crucial role in driving innovation and supporting the transition to a more sustainable, bio-based economy.
This comprehensive market report provides an analysis of the global micro and nanocellulose market from 2025 to 2035. The report covers various aspects of cellulose-based materials, including microfibrillated cellulose (MFC), cellulose nanofibers (CNF), cellulose nanocrystals (CNC), and bacterial nanocellulose (BNC).
Report contents include:
Overview of cellulose, its sources, and various types of cellulose fibers.
Feedstocks: wood, plant, tunicate, algae, and bacteria Commercial production of cellulose fibers from plants Microfibrillated Cellulose (MFC) market analysis including:
Production capacities Global market demand from 2018 to 2035 (by market and revenues) Market supply chain Price and cost analysis SWOT analysis Products and future outlook Risks and opportunities Key end-use markets for MFC: Cellulose Nanofibers (CNF) market analysis including:
Paperboard and packaging Textiles Personal care Paints and coatings
Advantages of cellulose nanofibers Pre-treatment and synthesis methods Production methods by producer Applications SWOT analysis Production capacities Pricing Commercial CNF products End-use markets for CNF, including:
Composites Automotive Buildings and construction Paper and board packaging Textiles and apparel Biomedicine and healthcare Hygiene and sanitary products Paints and coatings Aerogels Oil and gas Filtration Rheology modifiers Printed, stretchable and flexible electronics 3D printing Aerospace Batteries Cellulose Nanocrystals (CNC) market analysis including:
Synthesis methods Properties Production techniques Pricing SWOT analysis Markets and applications Production capacities Global demand forecasts by market Bacterial Nanocellulose (BNC) market analysis including:
Production methods Pricing SWOT analysis Markets and applications, including: Company Profiles of over 230 companies involved in the micro and nanocellulose market. These profiles contain information on Company background, Production processes, Products, Target markets and Recent developments.
Biomedical Electronics Food industry Pharmaceuticals Cosmetics and personal care Paper and composites Filtration membranes Acoustics Textiles
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:
525 Solutions Adsorbi AgriSea NZ Seaweed Aichemist Metal Alberta Innovates Anomera ANPOLY Asahi Kasei Axcelon Biopolymers Azolla Betulium BIO-LUTIONS International Bioweg Birla Cellulose BlockTexx Blue BioFuels Blue Goose Biorefineries Borregaard ChemCell Bowil Biotech Bucha Bio Cass Materials Ceapro Cellucomp Celluforce Cellugy CH Bioforce CIRC Circular Systems CreaFill Fibers Daicel Daio Paper Daito Kasei Kogyo DePuy Synthes Eastman Chemical Evrnu Fiberlean Technologies Freyzein FZMB GenCrest Bio Products HeiQ Materials Honext Material Ioncell Kelheim Fibres Klabin Kruger Biomaterials Kusano Sakko Lenzing LIST Technology Lixea Lohmann & Rauscher MakeGrowLab Melodea Metsa Group Modern Synthesis Nanollose Nippon Paper Noosa Fiber Nordic Bioproducts Group Norske Skog Oji Holdings Orange Fiber Organic Disposables Panasonic Performance BioFilaments Polybion Re-Fresh Global Releaf Paper Re:newcell Rise Innventia Sappi SaXcell ScobyTec Seven Industria De Produtos Biotecnologicos Simplifyber Smartfiber Soma Bioworks Spinnova Stora Enso Suzano TreeToTextile UPM Biocomposites Valmet VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Weidmann Fiber Technology Woodly Worn Again Technologies Zelfo Technology
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Definitions
1.2 Cellulose
1.3 Feedstocks
1.4 Cellulose fibers
1.4.1 Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC)
1.4.2 Commercial production of cellulose fibers from plants
1.4.2.1 Seed fibers
1.4.2.2 Bast fibers
1.4.2.3 Leaf fibers
1.4.2.4 Fruit fibers
1.4.2.5 Stalk fibers from agricultural residues
1.4.2.6 Cane, grasses and reed
1.4.3 Regenerated cellulose fibers
1.4.4 Ionic liquids
1.5 "Nano" Cellulose (CNF, CNC, BNC)
1.6 Cellulose filaments
2 MICROFIBRILLATED CELLULOSE
2.1 Production capacities
2.2 Global market demand 2018-2035
2.3 Market supply chain
2.4 Price and Costs Analysis
2.5 SWOT analysis
2.6 Products
2.7 Future Outlook
2.8 Risks and Opportunities
2.9 End use markets
2.9.1 Paperboard and packaging
2.9.2 Textiles
2.9.3 Personal care
2.9.4 Paints and coatings
2.9.5 Other markets
2.10 Company profiles (59 company profiles)
3 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS
3.1 Advantages of cellulose nanofibers
3.2 Pre-treatment and Synthesis methods
3.3 Production method, by producer
3.4 Applications of cellulose nanofibers
3.5 SWOT analysis
3.6 Cellulose nanofibers (CNF) production capacities 2024
3.7 Pricing
3.8 Commercial CNF products
3.9 End use markets for cellulose nanofibers
3.9.1 Composites
3.9.2 Automotive
3.9.3 Buildings and construction
3.9.4 Paper and board packaging
3.9.5 Textiles and apparel
3.9.6 Biomedicine and healthcare
3.9.7 Hygiene and sanitary products
3.9.8 Paints and coatings
3.9.9 Aerogels
3.9.10 Oil and gas
3.9.11 Filtration
3.9.12 Rheology modifiers
3.9.13 Other markets
3.9.13.1 Printed, stretchable and flexible electronics
3.9.13.2 3D printing
3.9.13.3 Aerospace
3.9.13.4 Batteries
3.10 Cellulose nanofiber company profiles (122 company profiles)
4 CELLULOSE NANOCRYSTALS
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Synthesis
4.3 Properties
4.4 Production
4.5 Pricing
4.6 SWOT analysis
4.7 Markets and applications
4.8 Cellulose nanocrystals (CNC) production capacities 2023
4.9 Global demand for cellulose nanocrystals by market
4.10 Cellulose nanocrystal company profiles(22 company profiles)
5 BACTERIAL NANOCELLULOSE (BNC)
5.1 Overview
5.2 Production
5.3 Pricing
5.4 SWOT analysis
5.5 Markets and applications
5.6 Bacterial nanocellulose (BNC) company profiles(20 company profiles)
