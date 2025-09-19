Saiyaara Fame Aneet Padda To Replace Kiara Advani In Shakti Shalini? Makers React

The talking point across Bollywood gossip this week has been that the Canadian-born actress Aneet Padda, who caught the audiowaves with her Saiyaara, has been roped in to replace Kiara Advani in the forthcoming Shakti Shalini, which is a horror-comedy. This is surprising for fans because Kiara is a pretty established name and presence after getting caught in the big-budget films in the past few years.

Saiyaara Fame Aneet Padda to Replace Kiara Advani

As reports said, Kiara wasn't able to take part in this quirky horror-comedy because of her next dates clashing with other commitments. Kiara has a number of films lined up - collaborations with important filmmakers and streaming platforms - and this was presumably too complicated to manage time for her role in Shakti Shalini.

However, the speculation turned quickly into a hot topic, soon enough netizens were debating whether a newcomer like Aneet Padda could hold a mainstream film on her shoulders, particularly in a genre this tough as horror-comedy.

Who is Aneet Padda?

Aneet Padda made huge waves with her debut in Saiyaara, which was lauded by critics for its natural screen presence and depth in acting. Although she is a newcomer to the Hindi film industry, she already has begun carving a niche for herself with her unique roles. In case she gets signed for Shakti Shalini, it could very well be her Bollywood commercial entrance and allow for broader recognition.

Makers Break Silence

In the midst of all this, the makers of Shakti Shalini have finally broken their silence. The spokesperson issued an official statement in

We understand the hysteria concerning our film; as of now, no actress has been finalized for the lead. Discussions are still ongoing, and the final announcement of the cast would be advertised soon.

So neither a confirmation nor a denial was affixed onto Kiara, and the audience is left to speculate. Interestingly, the makers did not shoot down the Aneet Padda speculation outright, adding to the girth of excitement.

Why the Buzz Matters

The reason the buzz has spread like wildfire is that Shakti Shalini is being touted as one of the most entertaining horror-comedies that have come out from Bollywood in a long time. With its quirky characters, supernatural elements, and comedy-soaked plot, the film guarantees a full family viewing experience. The female lead is crucial because the character apparently involves both comic timing and an emotional depth, characteristics even fit for Kiara but also fills an open space for a newcomer like Aneet.

Fans Online Have Reactions

While Kiara Advani fans were disappointed with hopes of an exit, still, many were excited at seeing fresh talent in the form of Aneet coming into the picture. Some of the appeals across social media are that there should be a bankable star for mass appeal while others think that a fresh face adds novelty and surprise to the story.