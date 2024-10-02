Media reports US thinks Iranian assault on Israel ‘imminent’

(MENAFN) Reports have emerged indicating that Iran may be preparing a ballistic missile strike against Israel, as multiple outlets have cited unnamed U.S. officials. This warning follows the Israeli Defense Forces' (IDF) announcement of “limited localized, and targeted ground raids” against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, occurring after a week filled with intensive airstrikes.



According to Axios, a senior U.S. official confirmed that intelligence suggests an imminent missile attack from Iran. The warning was reportedly communicated to Israeli officials around noon local time, with an expectation of an attack occurring within hours.



In light of these developments, the U.S. embassy in West Jerusalem has advised all personnel and their families to “shelter in place” in anticipation of potential rocket and drone strikes, although the embassy did not explicitly mention Iran in its advisory.



An anonymous White House official emphasized, “We are actively supporting defensive preparations to defend Israel against this attack,” adding that any direct military assault from Iran would result in severe consequences for the Iranian regime.



Admiral Daniel Hagari, spokesperson for the IDF, confirmed that the U.S. had notified Israel about Iran's preparations to launch missiles imminently, but noted that no immediate air threat from Iran had yet been detected. "We are at peak readiness in offense and defense together with our partners from the U.S. and are following developments in Iran closely," Hagari stated to reporters. He further warned that an Iranian attack on Israel would have significant repercussions.



As tensions escalate in the region, these warnings underscore the precarious security situation and the heightened military readiness among both U.S. and Israeli forces. The implications of a potential conflict could reverberate throughout the Middle East, raising concerns about broader regional stability.

