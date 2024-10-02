Mahindra Auto sells 51062 SUVs, a 24% growth and total volumes of 87839, a 16% growth in September 2024

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, October 01, 2024: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of September 2024 stood at 87839 vehicles, including exports.



In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 51062 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 24% and overall, 52590 vehicles, including exports. The domestic sales for Commercial Vehicles stood at 23706.



According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “We sold 51062 SUVs in September, a growth of 24% and 87839 total vehicles, a growth of 16%. This month we launched the all-new VEERO in the LCV<3.5ton segment, based on India’s first multi-energy modular CV platform. With best-in-class mileage, exceptional performance, industry leading safety features, enhanced occupant protection and a premium cabin experience, VEERO is set to disrupt the LCV<3.5ton space and has received a very positive response from the market. As we enter into the festivities of Navratri, we open bookings for the much-awaited Thar RoXX on 3rd October.”





