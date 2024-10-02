Basketball: Qatar Cup Draw Throws Up Exciting Contests

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Qatar Federation (QBF) held the draw ceremony for the Qatar Cup for season 2024-2025 yesterday at the association's headquarters.

Saadoun Sabah Al Kuwari, General-Secretary, QBF, Nasser Ajlan Al Kaabi, Assistant-Secretary, QBF, Essam Lotfi, Technical Expert, and Dr. Khaled Al Qahtani, Chairman of the Committee took part in the ceremony along with representatives of the nine clubs participating in the tournament.

The will be played on a knockout system from October 19 to 31, where the preliminary round will witness matches between Al Khor and Al Ahli, and Al Gharafa and Qatar SC on October 19 at the Al Gharafa Hall.

Al Rayyan will meet Al Arabi, and Al Sadd will meet Al Wakrah on October 20 at the Al Rayyan Club Hall.

The draw resulted in Al Shamal Club getting a bye in the preliminary round and will meet the winner of the Al Khor and Al Ahli match on October 23 at the Al Rayyan Club Hall to determine the qualifiers for the quarter-finals.

The semi-finals are scheduled to be held on October 26 at the Al Gharafa Hall, with the two winners advancing to the final, which will be held on October 31 at 6:30 pm at the same venue.

Following the draw, Saadoun Sabah Al Kuwari, said:“All participating teams enter the tournament with a great desire to compete for the title as the Qatar Cup is considered one of the most important tournaments at the beginning of the new season."

"This year, we have compressed the matches schedule and on a knockout system to align the tournament with the commitments of the national team, which is preparing for the Asian qualifiers for the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup,” he added.

“We expect the tournament to witness a high level of competition and excitement, and we wish all teams the best of luck,” he added.