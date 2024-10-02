Minister Of Education Meets With Cambodia Deputy PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi, met yesterday with Deputy Prime and Minister of Education, Youth and Sports of the Kingdom of Cambodia H E Dr. Hang Chuon Naron. The meeting focused on education in the State of Qatar as well as the of Education and Higher Education's 2024-2030 strategy, in addition to areas and opportunities for joint collaboration in the field of education. The discussion also emphasised the importance of enhancing cooperation in higher education and scientific research between the two countries.