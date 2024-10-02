Quiet Light Sponsors And Participates In Shark Tank Reunion 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Quiet Light Advisors host a breakout session on business valuation at a major entrepreneur event.

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Quiet Light is proud to announce participation as both a sponsor and session host at the Shark Tank Reunion 2024 , an event that brings together alumni from the widely popular Shark Tank TV show. Known for fostering highly successful creative, and driven entrepreneurs, the event will be held from October 13-15 in Tampa, Florida, and marks Quiet Light's third year of involvement.Senior Advisors Pat Yates, Ethan Alexander, and Chuck Mullins will represent Quiet Light at this prestigious event. Pat Yates is no stranger to the Shark Tank spotlight, having struck a memorable deal with Robert Herjavec in 2014 for his Happy Feet slipper company. His continued success, as well as that of other Quiet Light Advisors, aligns with the spirit of the Shark Tank alum network.In addition to attending the event, Quiet Light will host a 50-minute breakout session titled“The 4 Critical Factors That Can Make or Break Your Business Valuation.” This session will cover the four key factors influencing a company's valuation–financial performance, growth potential, transferability, and market trends. Attendees will benefit from a live business valuation analysis and hear firsthand strategies from Quiet Light's senior Advisors, designed to help entrepreneurs maximize their business value and plan for a successful exit.Quiet Light's involvement in the Shark Tank Reunion 2024 underscores the company's ongoing commitment to helping business owners navigate the complexities of business acquisition and valuation. As a leading online business brokerage, Quiet Light continues to foster partnerships and provide expert guidance to entrepreneurs seeking to grow and eventually exit their businesses.About the Company:Quiet Light is an online business brokerage company founded in 2006 by Mark Daoust and has grown to sell over 600 online businesses and over $300,000,000 in total transaction value. Every Advisor at Quiet Light Brokerage has built, bought, or sold an online business, from the founder to the newest team member. Quiet Light provides sellers with a comprehensive, free, no-strings-attached valuation that considers the financials, unique systems, processes, and differentiators. Quiet Light also provides buyers with perfect acquisition opportunities.

