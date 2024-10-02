(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
1976 -- An Amiri decree was signed to establish the Public Institution For Social Security (PIFSS).
1981 -- sheikh Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah was selected member of the International Olympic Committee (OIC). He was selected by all nine members of OIC's Executive Office.
1982 -- Kuwait Cancer Center began operations.
1994 -- Director General of Kuwait Airways Corporation (KAC) launched a project, dubbed "Made in Kuwait," to development and maintain equipment.
1999 -- State of Kuwait won the Arab radio drama award at Tunis Arab Radio Festival. The award was granted to "Nojoum Al-Qemmah" program. The bronze medal was given to "Reportage Etha'e" (radio reportage).
2001 -- First elections of student union of the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training (PAAET) were held with 17,596 members taking part.
2003 -- A 2,400-square-meter Jaber Al-Kuwait marine reserve was opened.
2005 -- HSBC Bank Middle East Limited opened a branch in Kuwait, the first of a foreign bank in the country.
2005 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed decree to form the National Committee to Fight Drugs to help competent state authorities to draw policies and arrange joint efforts with NGOs.
2013 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) signed a loan agreement with Egypt to the tune of KD 30 million (USD 102 million) to contribute to the railway renovation project.
2019 -- Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) said its energy and construction research center won a patent regarding the vaporizing stainless steel to use it as paint for metal surfaces.
2019 -- A major road at the Saudi city of Abha was named after late Kuwaiti Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah in recognition of his service to Arab and Islamic causes.
2022 -- Intermediate and high school students in Kuwait began to fully attend classes for the 2022-23 semester post-COVID 19 restrictions imposed two years prior.
2022 -- Ministry of Health established the Crises Management Center, an entity tasked with handling major health emergencies.
2023 -- Kuwait University (KU) announced that the college of medicine had gained full academic accreditation from the Association for Evaluation and Accreditation of Medical Education Programs (TEPDAD). (end) gta
