United Search Corps Solves 20-Year Cold Case Of Steven Willard Anderson

Advanced Search Techniques and Collaborative Effort Bring Closure to Long-Standing Cold Case

- Doug BishopSALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Through a coordinated multi-agency effort and advanced search techniques, United Search Corps has brought to the long-unsolved disappearance of Steven Willard Anderson .On September 29, 2024, Doug Bishop, founder of United Search Corps, located Anderson's submerged vehicle in Starvation Reservoir. Forensic recovery efforts on September 30 revealed human remains inside the vehicle, bringing closure to the case."At this time, this remains an ongoing investigation led by Detective Ben Pender with the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office. Official identification will be made by the medical examiner at a later date. Tonight, our thoughts and prayers are with the Anderson family as they've endured the nightmare of not knowing for the past 20 years," said Doug Bishop, founder of United Search Corps.Anderson disappeared in June 2004 after leaving his home in Murray, Utah, enroute to the family cabin near Flaming Gorge. Neither he nor his dark green 2001 Toyota Sequoia was ever seen again. There was no cell activity or financial transactions after the day he vanished. The recovery operation involved the collaborative efforts of United Search Corps, Sparks Heavy Rescue, Atlas Towing, Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office, Duchesne County Sheriff's Office, and the Utah Department of Natural Resources.“This case would not have been resolved without the tireless dedication and coordination of all the agencies involved,” said Bishop.“Our success here is a testament to what can be achieved when expertise and resources are brought together.”United Search Corps provides free search and recovery services to families and law enforcement, ensuring that cases like Steven Willard Anderson's can be resolved at no cost. To continue helping families and solving cold cases, United Search Corps relies on the generosity of donors. By donating or sponsoring a cold case , you can directly contribute to providing peace to families in need and supporting ongoing recovery efforts.United Search Corps is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. To make a difference, please visit .

