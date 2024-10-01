Brazil’S Oil Output Drops 3.5% In August 2024, Natural Gas Surges 8%

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's oil production experienced a 3.5% decline in August 2024 compared to the same month in 2023. This unexpected downturn contrasts sharply with the country's natural sector, which saw significant growth.



Natural gas production reached 159.7 million cubic meters per day, marking an 8% increase year-on-year and a 5.6% rise from the previous month.



The divergence between oil and gas production highlights the complex dynamics of Brazil's sector. While oil output faltered, the total energy production combined both oil and gas.



It amounted to 4.345 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. This figure underscores the resilience of Brazil's energy industry in the face of fluctuating oil production.



Pre-salt fields continued to dominate Brazil's energy landscape, contributing 79.7% of the total production. These offshore reserves yielded 3.463 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, demonstrating a 5.5% growth both annually and monthly.







The consistent performance of pre-salt fields has become a cornerstone of Brazil's energy strategy. Petrobras, Brazil's state-controlled oil giant, maintained its pivotal role in the country's energy production.



The company, either independently or in partnership, accounted for 89.21% of the total output. This dominance underscores Petrobras 's continued influence in shaping Brazil's energy future.

Offshore Production and Future Goals

Offshore production remained the backbone of Brazil's energy sector. Maritime fields generated 97.6% of the country's oil and 83.8% of its natural gas in August.



This concentration of production in offshore areas reflects Brazil's strategic focus on developing its vast marine energy resources. The natural gas sector showed promising signs of efficiency and growth.



Gas utilization reached an impressive 97.8%, with 54.33 million cubic meters supplied to the market daily. However, gas flaring increased by 6.8% compared to the previous month, while showing a 4.3% decrease from August 2023.



Brazil's energy production relied on a vast network of wells. A total of 6,432 wells contributed to the output, with 493 located offshore and 5,939 onshore.



This diverse array of production sites highlights the extensive infrastructure supporting Brazil's energy sector. The fluctuations in Brazil 's oil and gas production reflect broader trends in the global energy market.



As the world's seventh-largest oil producer, Brazil's output changes can have far-reaching implications. The country's ambitious goal to reach 5.4 million barrels per day by 2029 remains a key focus.



In short, Brazil's energy sector continues to navigate the delicate balance between economic growth and environmental concerns.



The August 2024 data serves as a reminder of the volatility inherent in oil and gas production. It also underscores the importance of diversification in ensuring energy security.

MENAFN01102024007421016031ID1108737012