Micro Cap Outperforms Broader Market Following H1 Revenue Results

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) A Chinese metals company is making major waves on Tuesday after the company reported a year-over-year increase in H1 revenue results.

Following the release, traders rushed to snatch up shares of %ZKInternationalGroup Co. Ltd (Nasdaq: $ZKIN), pushing shares of this micro cap up to $0.5931/share (+15.19%) at the early session high. This was an impressive feat given the broader markets have been experiencing a selloff at the time of writing.

ZK International Group Co Ltd is engaged in the manufacture and marketing of metal pipes. The company is specialized in producing double-press thin-walled %StainlessSteel tube and fittings, carbon steel tube and fittings, single-press tube and fittings, and stainless-steel strip. The products are used in restaurants, hotel, hospital, firefighting, food, beverage, ship, engine, industrial seawater desalination and systems of direct-drinking water, cold /hot water supply, city water supply, gas of large/middle scale construction projects.