TOP NON-ALCOHOLIC SPIRITS BRAND CLEANCO REVEALS BRAND RELAUNCH

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CleanCo Transitions from 0.4% ABV Non-Alcoholic Spirits to 0.0% Alcohol-Free Spirits

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

CleanCo , the world's leading independent non-alcoholic spirits brand, has undergone a dynamic brand refresh as it transitions its product range from non-alcoholic (less than 0.5% ABV) to alcohol-free (0.0% ABV), which launched in the U.S. and in stores on October 1, 2024, coinciding with Sober October and the busy holiday period.

Since its inception in 2019 and U.S. launch in 2021, CleanCo has become a leader in the no and low market, being one of the first brands to offer a full suite of non-alcoholic alternatives to all major types of spirits. It's now the best-selling independent brand globally, the most 5-star rated on Trustpilot and holds 21 awards from around the globe, including being named Non-Alcoholic Producer of the Year at the 2024 New York International Spirits Competition.

"A few years ago, if you didn't want an alcoholic drink at most bars and restaurants, you were stuck with something boring, like water, a sugary soft drink, or the dreaded juice-dump mocktail," says CleanCo's founder Spencer Matthews . "It was like suddenly people assumed you didn't value your experience or tastebuds if you weren't drinking alcohol. CleanCo set out to change that, and I couldn't be prouder of how far we've come. A key part of our success is ensuring our drinks are as inclusive as possible and deliver on taste and experience, so we can continue to champion a good time for those who choose not to drink, either just for a night or all the time."

Last year, CleanCo sold a CleanCo cocktail every eight seconds through its global network of retail, bar and restaurant partners, with the brand growing double the rate of the non-alc category at-large.

Fresh Look

CleanCo's new look, developed in partnership with drinks packaging design agency KnockOut , pays respect to the traditions of the spirits world, while introducing distinctive modern twists and reducing the brand's carbon footprint.

The new CleanCo bottle retains its iconic Art-Deco-reminiscent hexagonal shape but uses 20% less glass, thus lessening its carbon footprint. The changes to the packaging means each bottle now requires half the energy to make, and the lighter weight frees up space for more bottles per pallet, in turn saving over 100 trees worth of wood every year. More bottles can now fit into each shipping container and truck, which equates to two fewer trips across the Atlantic and 40 fewer trucks on the road each year, reducing CleanCo's carbon footprint by over 12,000 miles.

Elevated Recipe

The entire CleanCo range is now 0.0% ABV (alcohol-free) and continues to be sugar-free, gluten-free, vegan, made using natural flavors, and contains only about 10 calories per serving.

"We wanted to create something that retained that inherent premium look and feel you expect from a quality spirit but also cements us as a player carving out a new path in a category," says Matthews. "CleanCo is all about delivering taste and experience, but a 50% reduction in energy production per bottle while doing that is a massive win. While our existing range was officially non-alcoholic at 0.4% ABV, the move to 0.0% ABV is a natural evolution for us. It allows us to better meet the needs of those who want to abstain from alcohol completely for health, personal, or religious reasons, or frankly just because they want to!"

CleanCo's new alcohol-free Clean G (gin alternative), Clean R (spiced rum alternative), Clean T (tequila alternative), Clean V (vodka alternative), and Clean W (whiskey alternative) are available online at DrinkClean , Amazon, and in leading retailers and restaurants nationwide.

Media samples are available upon request, and a list of photo selects can be found here . Interviews with the Founder Spencer Matthews and CleanCo's CEO Billy Paretti are available as well.

About CleanCo

CleanCo was founded in 2019 by entrepreneur

and British TV personality Spencer Matthews and has rapidly grown to become the world's leading independent non-alcoholic spirit brand.

With a portfolio spanning

Clean T (Tequila), Clean G (Gin), Clean R (Rum), Clean V (Vodka), and Clean W (Whiskey), CleanCo offer an unrivalled

range of non-alcoholic equivalents to full strength spirits, without compromising on experience, taste, aroma, or mouthfeel. Having recently won numerous awards including from Great Taste, IWSC, and the New York International Spirits Competition, CleanCo continue to dominate taste-led innovation in the non-alcoholic category worldwide. CleanCo is available at leading retailers, restaurants, and online via

for $29.99.

SOURCE CleanCo

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED