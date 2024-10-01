Farmers Gear Up For Tough Years Ahead With The 'Crop Marketing Made Cool' Conference

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DRUMHELLER, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the agricultural braces for challenging years ahead, farmers are being urged to sharpen their crop marketing skills to stay progressive and relevant. The“Crop Marketing Made Cool” conference, hosted by sought-after crop marketing advisor Ryan Denis , will take place from December 3 to 5, 2024, in Drumheller, Alberta.



This one-of-a-kind event offers a unique opportunity for farmers to gain insights and walk away with a personalized crop marketing plan for 2025.



Ryan Denis, host of the popular podcast 'What the Futures', which helps farmers navigate the complexities of crop marketing, is a sought-after crop marketing analyst known for his forward-thinking approach. His podcast has become a go-to resource for farmers looking to stay ahead of the curve, and this conference is an extension of his commitment to empowering the farming community.



This year's conference promises a blend of expert knowledge and actionable strategies designed specifically for farmers, not just industry professionals. With a focus on practical application, from cash flow planning to cost of production analysis to futures and options strategies, attendees will participate in sessions led by market analysts, futures brokers, and crop marketing consultants, all aimed at preparing them for 2025.



"Our goal is to equip farmers with the tools and confidence they need to navigate the challenges of the coming years," said Denis. "By the end of the event, every participant will leave with a crop marketing plan in hand, ready to tackle 2025 head-on."



"Staying ahead in crop marketing is crucial for any farm that wants to remain competitive and forward-thinking," added Denis.



The 'Making Crop Marketing Cool' conference isn't going to be a room full of bankers, salespeople, and industry insiders-it's for farmers, farm managers, Farm CEOs, and the husbands and wives who know that growing the best crop in the county doesn't assure profit. It's for those who understand that the real money is made by marketing the crop well. That's who we want to help.



We encourage the next generation of farmers to attend. The future of agriculture depends on equipping young farmers with the knowledge and skills to succeed in an increasingly complex market. This conference is a valuable opportunity for them to gain insights and connect with experienced professionals.

Applications are now open to ensure the right fit for participants.



For more information and to apply, visit



About Ryan Denis



Ryan Denis is a dedicated crop advisor with extensive experience helping farmers make informed crop marketing decisions. As the host of the popular podcast "What the Futures," Ryan provides valuable insights and strategies to support Western Canadian farmers in navigating the complexities of crop marketing. His passion for empowering farmers to sustain profitable operations drives his work, making him a sought-after expert in the industry. The Crop Marketing Made Cool 2024 Conference is a natural extension of Ryan's commitment to enhancing agricultural knowledge and fostering connections among producers.

