Kuwait Gov't Launches Sahel App. English Version To Expand Service

KUWAIT, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's of State for Communication Affairs Omar Al-Omar announced on Tuesday the launch of the English version of "Sahel" application, as part of the keenness of on digitalizing and facilitating services.

The announcement was made during the Kuwait Cabinet weekly meeting held at Bayan Palace, under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

The move comes to facilitate services on this application to those who do not speak Arabic to help them make their transactions in an easy and efficient way, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Shereeda Al-Mousherji said in a statement after the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet commended the speech delivered by Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah at the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York late last month.

During the speech, His Highness the Crown Prince reaffirmed Kuwait's principle of good neighborliness, and keenness on backing Iraq's recovery and helping it restore its status on regional and international levels in a way that meets aspirations of its people, Al-Mousherji noted.

His Highness the Crown Prince called on Iraq to take tangible steps to address all pending issues between Kuwait and Iraq, stressing the importance of the demarcation of maritime boundary at the 162 point with Iraq, in accordance with international laws and charters.

His Highness the Crown Prince also stressed the need of addressing the files of Kuwaiti Prisoners of War and missing persons, and the national archives based on the principle of good neighborliness.

His Highness the Crown Prince also asked Iraq to abide by bilateral agreements related to security and technical aspects of Khor Abdullah issue.

His Highness the Crown Prince referred to the military operations launched by the Israeli occupation against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip and the remaining parts of the occupied Palestinian territories, including the West Bank.

His Highness denounced the collective punishment of Palestinians and the targeting of civilians by continued airstrikes that claimed the lives of more than 41,000 people, most of whom children and women.

His Highness also deplored Israeli occupation's targeting of the headquarters of international organizations and infrastructure, as well as forced displacement of Gazans.

He reiterated Kuwait's keenness on establishing an independent Palestinian state based on the June 4, 1967 borders in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative, welcoming the recognition of several countries of Palestine as a state over the past months.

Furthermore, the Cabinet reviewed the outcomes of His Highness the Crown Prince's meetings with a host of presidents of sisterly and friendly countries, and heads of international organizations, on the sidelines of the UNGA session.

Those meetings discussed means of enhancing cooperation in all fields, in addition to the latest developments on regional and international arenas.

During meetings with representatives and heads of global companies, His Highness the Crown Prince conveyed the desire of His Highness the Amir to boost the presence of those firms in Kuwait. The meetings further dealt with economic and investment cooperation, and ways of bolstering collaboration between Kuwait and those companies.

Additionally, the Cabinet was informed about the accompanying delegation of His Highness the Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince that will head to Doha, Qatar on Wednesday, tomorrow. His Highness will chair the delegation to the Third Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) Summit.

Moreover, the Cabinet saw a visual presentation by Minister of Finance, Minister of State for Economic and Investment Affairs and Acting Minister of Oil Noura Al-Fassam along with the National Committee of Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism on reviewing appreciation results of Kuwait and the current period's from October 2024 to October 2025.

The Cabinet decided to task the committee with intensifying efforts and enhancing cooperation with governmental concerned bodies to meet international requirements of assessment in a manner that maintains Kuwait's position internationally. (end)

