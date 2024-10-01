Washington Trust Expands Its RI Community Lending Program With New Home Equity Loans

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Offers discounts for homeowners in select RI cities and towns
WESTERLY, R.I., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust ("the Bank") today announced the bank recently enhanced its RI Community Lending Program
by adding I Luv RITM
Home Improvement Loans
as home renovation and repair solutions for Rhode Island homeowners.
Continue Reading
Washington Trust Community Lending Officer, Rosa Pastor (left), discusses the Bank's RI Community Lending Program with local realtor, Virgen Nieves of Keller Williams® Coastal, at an educational event for Rhode Island real estate professionals at La Casona Restaurant in Central Falls, R.I.
The I Luv RI Home Improvement Loans offer homeowners several flexible loan options of up to $50,000 at rates discounted up to 2%. The loans are available on homes in the following Rhode Island cities and towns: Bristol, Central Falls, Coventry, Cranston, East Providence, Johnston, Middletown, Newport, North Providence, Pawtucket, Providence, Warwick, West Warwick, and Woonsocket.
"As the nation's oldest community bank, we've helped generations of Rhode Islanders achieve home ownership, and we know there are a lot of responsibilities that come with owning a home," stated Edward O. "Ned" Handy III, Washington Trust Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Keeping your home well maintained is one of them, and our I Luv RI Home Improvement loans will help homeowners make necessary renovations and repairs to help them retain, and in some cases, may help to increase the value of their homes."
Washington Trust recently hosted a special education event for Rhode Island real estate professionals to ensure their clients are informed about the expansion of its RI Community Lending Program , which also includes four unique mortgage options, including the "I Luv RITM
Community Lending Program," the "Buyer's AdvantageTM
Program," the "Home OpportunityTM
Program," and the RI AdvantageTM
Program." These loans offer a variety of financing options, matching funds/grants, and closing cost credits and grants. The Bank also offers waived lender fees and low or discounted rates on fixed rate mortgages; and eligible borrowers may qualify by income and/or property location.
Washington Trust has a team of community lending officers and mortgage lenders throughout the State of Rhode Island who are available to assist residents with their homebuying and homeownership needs, including financial education, tools and resources to help get them get on the path to home ownership, and to become successful homeowners. Washington Trust works directly with local community groups, such as One Neighborhood Builders, NeighborWorks Blackstone River Valley, West Elmwood Housing Development Corporation, SWAP (Stop Wasting Abandoned Property) & Pawtucket Central Falls Development Corporation, and others, to collaborate on RI Community Lending Program offerings. For more information and loan details about Washington Trust RI Community Lending Program, call 800-475-2265 or visit .
ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST ®
Founded in 1800,
Washington Trust
is recognized as the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust values its role as a community bank and is committed to helping the people, businesses, and organizations of New England improve their financial lives. The Bank offers a wide range of
commercial banking ,
mortgage banking ,
personal banking
and
wealth management
services through its offices in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts
and a full suite of convenient digital tools. Washington Trust is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. Washington Trust is a subsidiary of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. , a publicly-owned holding company which trades onNASDAQ: WASH.
For more information, visit the Bank's website at
or the Corporation's website at href="" rel="nofollow" washtrus .
SOURCE The Washington Trust Company
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN01102024003732001241ID1108736010
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.