Washington Trust Expands Its RI Community Lending Program With New Home Equity Loans

WESTERLY, R.I., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust ("the Bank") today announced the recently enhanced its RI Community Lending Program

by adding I Luv RITM

Home Improvement Loans

as home renovation and repair solutions for Rhode Island homeowners.

Washington Trust Community Lending Officer, Rosa Pastor (left), discusses the Bank's RI Community Lending Program with local realtor, Virgen Nieves of Keller Williams® Coastal, at an educational event for Rhode Island real estate professionals at La Casona Restaurant in Central Falls, R.I.

The I Luv RI Home Improvement Loans offer homeowners several flexible loan options of up to $50,000 at rates discounted up to 2%. The loans are available on homes in the following Rhode Island cities and towns: Bristol, Central Falls, Coventry, Cranston, East Providence, Johnston, Middletown, Newport, North Providence, Pawtucket, Providence, Warwick, West Warwick, and Woonsocket.

"As the nation's oldest community bank, we've helped generations of Rhode Islanders achieve home ownership, and we know there are a lot of responsibilities that come with owning a home," stated Edward O. "Ned" Handy III, Washington Trust Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Keeping your home well maintained is one of them, and our I Luv RI Home Improvement loans will help homeowners make necessary renovations and repairs to help them retain, and in some cases, may help to increase the value of their homes."

Washington Trust recently hosted a special education event for Rhode Island real estate professionals to ensure their clients are informed about the expansion of its RI Community Lending Program , which also includes four unique mortgage options, including the "I Luv RITM

Community Lending Program," the "Buyer's AdvantageTM

Program," the "Home OpportunityTM

Program," and the RI AdvantageTM

Program." These loans offer a variety of financing options, matching funds/grants, and closing cost credits and grants. The Bank also offers waived lender fees and low or discounted rates on fixed rate mortgages; and eligible borrowers may qualify by income and/or property location.

Washington Trust has a team of community lending officers and mortgage lenders throughout the State of Rhode Island who are available to assist residents with their homebuying and homeownership needs, including financial education, tools and resources to help get them get on the path to home ownership, and to become successful homeowners. Washington Trust works directly with local community groups, such as One Neighborhood Builders, NeighborWorks Blackstone River Valley, West Elmwood Housing Development Corporation, SWAP (Stop Wasting Abandoned Property) & Pawtucket Central Falls Development Corporation, and others, to collaborate on RI Community Lending Program offerings. For more information and loan details about Washington Trust RI Community Lending Program, call 800-475-2265 or visit .

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST ®

Founded in 1800,

Washington Trust

is recognized as the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust values its role as a community bank and is committed to helping the people, businesses, and organizations of New England improve their financial lives. The Bank offers a wide range of

commercial banking ,

mortgage banking ,

personal banking

and

wealth management

services through its offices in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts

and a full suite of convenient digital tools. Washington Trust is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. Washington Trust is a subsidiary of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. , a publicly-owned holding company which trades onNASDAQ: WASH.

For more information, visit the Bank's website at

or the Corporation's website at href="" rel="nofollow" washtrus .

