CEA CAPA Education Abroad Acquires Atlantis

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) CEA CAPA Education Abroad, a leading provider of education abroad programs, acquires health/pre-med and pre-law experiential abroad provider Atlantis.

- Dave DunlapPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CEA CAPA Education Abroad, a leading provider of education abroad programs, is excited to announce the of Atlantis, a leading provider of health/pre-med and pre-law experiential learning abroad.Atlantis offers experiential education abroad for college and university students pursuing careers in healthcare, medicine, and law. Atlantis' solutions help over 2,200 pre-professional students obtain real world experience crucial for employment and/or graduate school acceptance annually. They offer winter break and summer programs in 38 locations across 12 countries, primarily in Europe, and have a network of over 200 hospital partners and more than 100 law firm partners.CEA CAPA works with more than 350 U.S. universities to provide comprehensive educational and internship abroad programs in Europe, Central and South America and Australia. The organization serves more than 7,500 college and university students annually with 11 international study centers and 45 international university partners across 22 program destinations.“We are thrilled to be joining the CEA CAPA family,” said Atlantis President Dave Dunlap.“Atlantis' commitment to experiential learning aligns seamlessly with CEA CAPA's mission to empower students through diverse educational opportunities.”Atlantis' unique placements provide students with invaluable global exposure, extensive observational learning of clinical experiences, and essential professional development that promotes career readiness. The integration of Atlantis into CEA CAPA's portfolio will enhance programming options and further support students pursuing careers in fields traditionally underserved in study abroad.Their programs are highly regarded for their effectiveness in preparing students for the highly competitive medical and law school application process, helping them to use their experiential learning and cultural experiences to differentiate themselves.“I am incredibly confident that this acquisition will allow us to further build on our long history of serving the needs of our university partners and students,” said Beth Stiller, CEO of CEA CAPA.“Atlantis brings a set of programming that complements CEA CAPA's current portfolio, which will help us to continue building best-in-class education abroad programs designed to serve the broadest possible range of students.”For more information about Atlantis and their programs, please visit .For more information on the Lex Fellowship programs, please visit .For more information on CEA CAPA Education Abroad, please visit .About CEA CAPACEA CAPA Education Abroad is a leading provider of study abroad programs, international internships, and career development opportunities designed to meet the needs of students from a wide range of majors and career interests. CEA CAPA students earn credits toward their degree while learning to embrace different cultures, become better communicators, gain independence, and grow both personally and professionally. We are committed to increasing equitable access to education abroad. Our mission is to empower students to become thoughtful and thriving leaders through living and learning abroad. Through our Study Centers and university partner programs, CEA CAPA offers a broad depth and breadth of curricular options in 22 locations across 13 countries in Europe, Latin America, and Australia. In addition to our standard programming, we offer custom and faculty-led programs at each of our locations.About AtlantisFounded in 2007, Atlantis has established itself as a premier provider of international experiential education, focusing primarily on health/pre-med (Atlantis brand) and pre-law (Lex fellowship brand) students. Their robust network includes over 200 hospital partners and more than 100 law firm partners. Programs range from 1 to 9 weeks (most students select a 3-week program) and are designed to seamlessly integrate with students' academic schedules by aligning with winter and summer breaks. Atlantis's programs are highly regarded for their effectiveness in preparing students for the highly competitive medical and law school application process, helping them to use their experiential learning and cultural experiences to differentiate themselves.Contact:Shawna ParkerVP Communications & Strategic EngagementCEA CAPA Education Abroad...802-733-8662

