Centre's Funds For Tap Water Scheme Misused By BJP-Led IMC: Ex-Minister Mukesh Nayak

Indore, Jan 1 (IANS) Senior Congress leader and former minister Mukesh Nayak on Thursday levelled serious allegations against the BJP-led Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), claiming that misuse of funds under the Centre's Jal Jeevan Mission resulted in more than 40,000 residents being forced to consume contaminated drinking water over the past six months.

Speaking to IANS, Nayak, who is also in charge of the Madhya Pradesh Congress media department, alleged that the IMC failed to properly lay pipelines for new water connections in several residential areas, leading to sewerage lines being connected with Narmada water supply pipelines.

He further alleged that despite funds being allocated by the Centre under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the IMC repeatedly floated tenders for laying new water pipelines but failed to finalise them.

“In the past six months, tenders for new water lines were floated three times but were cancelled due to internal conflicts among local BJP leaders in Indore,” Nayak claimed.

Alleging irregularities in the utilisation of central funds for the tap water programme, the Congress leader said that the water contamination had led to several deaths and widespread illness.

“At least 13 people have died so far and around 700 are undergoing treatment in various hospitals,” Nayak told IANS.

However, official figures differ. The state government has confirmed four deaths till Wednesday, while Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav has stated that nearly seven people have died in the incident.

Amid the ongoing crisis, the issue of poor coordination between Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and senior IMC officials has also come to the fore. Madhya Pradesh Urban Administration and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya acknowledged the lapse.

“We have identified the spot where drinking water was contaminated due to a sewerage connection. Inspections are underway in other areas and the issue will be resolved soon. However, it has been observed that there was a lack of coordination between the Mayor and municipal officials, and action will be taken,” Vijayvargiya told reporters.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, along with Vijayvargiya, conducted a late-night visit to hospitals on Wednesday and held a high-level review meeting. The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure the immediate supply of clean drinking water in all affected areas.

“An investigation is underway, and I am prepared to take strict action against those responsible for the Bhagirathpura water tragedy,” Yadav said, adding that patients were being treated in nearly 30 hospitals across Indore. He noted that it would take time to ascertain the exact number of casualties.

According to the Indore district administration, around 40,000 residents of Bhagirathpura were screened over the past three days. Of these, 2,456 people were found to be suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea and were provided first-aid treatment at their homes.

Official data released late Wednesday night showed that 212 patients were hospitalised, with at least 30 admitted to intensive care units (ICUs) across various hospitals.