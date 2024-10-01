Hackernoon Launches 'Startups Of The Year' Spotlighting Over 150,000 Rising Stars In Tech

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Startups of the Year 2024 Banner

HackerNoon's annual flagship event recognizes and celebrate over 150,000 startups that are changing and the world for the better.

EDWARDS, CO, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HackerNoon, the independent publishing platform, today announced the launch of Startups of The Year 2024 - a global, community-driven award for startups. This annual flagship event aims to recognize and celebrate the world's most innovative and game-changing ventures, with over 150,000 entities participating in a bid to be crowned the best startup in their respective industry and location.Sponsored by Bright Data, Wellfound, HubSpot, Notion, and Algolia, Startups of The Year is a community-driven voting platform that recognizes startups that are changing technology and the world for the better. Starting September 30th, 2024, the internet can nominate and vote for the best ventures across 100+ industries, including web3, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and many more.The voting period will remain open until March 31st, 2025, and winners will be announced on April 28th, 2025, after a comprehensive evaluation by the HackerNoon team."Reflecting the technology industry requires a comprehensive company database," stated David Smooke, HackerNoon Founder & CEO. "I'm excited to discover and showcase the world's best startups. We are building an open, reliable, and editable technology startup database that will enable technologists to make informed decisions about which emerging startups to learn about, invest in, partner with, or even work for.""For years, Bright Data has empowered businesses-from startups to enterprises-to leverage public web data to drive smarter decisions and scale efficiently. We are excited to partner with HackerNoon for the 2024 Startups of the Year initiative, which celebrates innovation and growth in the startup ecosystem. This initiative aligns with our mission to support businesses of all sizes by providing real-time data that enables them to grow and compete in an ever-changing market," said Or Lenchner, CEO of Bright Data."Wellfound's mission is all about the connection between startups and job-seekers. We are thrilled to partner with HackerNoon to sponsor their 2024 Startups of The Year initiative. This project not only promotes the growth of emerging startups, but also aligns with our mission of creating connections between great teams and great talent," said Amit Matani, CEO of Wellfound.“As the #1 Customer Platform for Scaling Businesses, HubSpot is proud to sponsor the Startups of The Year 2024 Awards by HackerNoon. As a company that is committed to helping businesses of all sizes grow better, we are proud to support and empower the next generation of startups who are ready to drive the tech industry forward,” said Nancy Harnett, Head of Affiliate Marketing at HubSpot."Startups are the heartbeat of Notion. We build for them and with them, constantly iterating on tools that empower them to focus on innovation and creativity," said Anastasia Crew, Head of Notion for Startups. "We are proud of this partnership with HackerNoon and excited to support the next generation of groundbreaking companies.""At Algolia, we are passionate about empowering startups to innovate and scale by providing them with the API tools they need to build exceptional AI search solutions. As part of our commitment to fostering the next generation of tech leaders, we are thrilled to partner with HackerNoon for their Startups of the Year initiative," said Nick Vlku, Vice President, Product Growth & R&D Leadership.The previous iteration of Startups of The Year garnered over 623,000 total votes, up from more than 215,000 in 2021. In the previous edition, HackerNoon and the community at large nominated over 30,000 startups from 4,000+ cities with populations of at least 100,000 people, across six continents. The 1,253 winners received perks from sponsors, such as a free .Tech Domain, a HackerNoon NFT, and an Evergreen Tech Company News Page from HackerNoon.How Does Startups of The Year 2024 Work?The HackerNoon team has curated the initial 150,000+ startups across 100+ industries and 4,200+ cities. These startups have either generated between $50,000 to $50 million in yearly expected revenue and/or secured $1 million to $100 million in funding.The internet can vote and nominate their favorite startups from the list, or nominate new ones across various industries, including AI, Emerging Tech, and Cybersecurity, as well as from key cities like Sydney and San Francisco.All nominees receive free interviews relevant to their industry and a version of their Evergreen Tech Company News page which includes business overviews and updates whenever the company is mentioned in HackerNoon stories.As a proponent of the open data movement, HackerNoon releases the unique social data gathered from Startups of The Year on GitHub and Hugging Face for valuable insights.Startups of The Year is powered using HackerNoon's proprietary voting software, which powered previous iterations of Startups of The Year and the Noonies. If you'd like us to power a digital voting experience on your site, please email ....About HackerNoonHow hackers start their afternoons. HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 35k+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for 4M+ curious and insightful monthly readers. Founded in 2016, HackerNoon is an independent technology publishing platform run by David Smooke and Linh Dao Smooke. Start blogging about technology today.About Bright DataBright Data is the leading public web data platform, trusted by 20,000+ customers, including Fortune 500 companies, academic institutions, non-profits, and small businesses. Its solutions enable efficient, reliable, and flexible web data retrieval and analysis, helping users make faster, more informed decisions. From startups to enterprises, Bright Data provides real-time access to the data needed to power business growth.About WellfoundWellfound is the #1 global platform dedicated to connecting the startup ecosystem. Our mission is to empower the startup world to discover what's next, whether you're a job-seeker searching for your dream role or a startup hunting for your next great hire. Through continuous innovation of our solutions, we're bridging the gap between exciting opportunities and top-tier talent. At Wellfound, we're not just a job board-we're the place where top startup talent and the world's most exciting new companies connect to build the future.About HubSpotIf you're looking for a smart CRM platform that meets the needs of small businesses, look no further than HubSpot. Seamlessly connect your data, teams, and customers in one easy-to-use scalable platform that grows with your business.About NotionNotion is the connected workspace that allows teams to easily share documents, take notes, manage projects, and organize knowledge-all in one place. Users can create and customize beautiful documents, roadmaps, knowledge bases, and more, helping them work smarter and faster. Notion is trusted and loved by a global community of individual users, startups, and enterprises, including companies like Pixar, Headspace, Codeacademy, Loom, Vanta, and Clay.About AlgoliaAlgolia is a leading provider of AI search solutions, serving over 17,000 businesses and 500,000 developers globally. Renowned for its user-friendly API-First platform and the fastest AI search technology, Algolia is the largest hosted search engine, trusted by businesses and developers for 1.75 trillion searches per year.

Sheharyar from HackerNoon

HackerNoon

+1 970-401-2436

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Startups of The Year 2024: Nominations and Voting Now Open!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.